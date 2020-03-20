What Is NV5 Global's (NASDAQ:NVEE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) share price has dived 51% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 43% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for NV5 Global

How Does NV5 Global's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 16.95 that there is some investor optimism about NV5 Global. The image below shows that NV5 Global has a higher P/E than the average (8.9) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

NasdaqCM:NVEE Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that NV5 Global shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

NV5 Global shrunk earnings per share by 20% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 15%.

Story continues

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

NV5 Global's Balance Sheet

NV5 Global's net debt is 76% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On NV5 Global's P/E Ratio

NV5 Global has a P/E of 17.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 12.2. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about NV5 Global over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 34.8 back then to 17.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

You might be able to find a better buy than NV5 Global. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.