NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter Results; Exceeds Analyst Consensus and Increases Full-Year Guidance

·12 min read
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

"NV5 delivered another quarter of double-digit growth in gross revenues, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share in the second quarter, resulting in a record first half of 2022. We drove growth across all six of our operating verticals in the quarter and expanded our national leadership position in electrical utility geospatial solutions with the acquisition of GEO1. We achieved 8% organic growth in the first half of the year. NV5’s strong backlog, available cash on hand, and non-discretionary service offerings position us to continue our growth throughout 2022, while protecting our margins," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Gross revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $202.7 million compared to $179.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 13% increase.

  • Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $17.3 million compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 27% increase.

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was $37.8 million compared to $34.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 10% increase.

  • GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.13 per share compared to $0.91 per share in the second quarter of 2021, a 24% increase.

  • Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.49 per share compared to $1.34 per share in the second quarter of 2021, an 11% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,232,157 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 14,965,188 in the second quarter of 2021.

Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 Results

  • Gross revenues for the six months ended July 2, 2022 were $392.9 million compared to $332.6 million in the six months ended July 3, 2021, an 18% increase.

  • Net income for the six months ended July 2, 2022 was $25.9 million compared to $19.1 million in the six months ended July 3, 2021, a 36% increase.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended July 2, 2022 was $66.7 million compared to $58.5 million in the six months ended July 3, 2021, a 14% increase.

  • GAAP EPS for the six months ended July 2, 2022 was $1.70 per share compared to $1.35 per share in the six months ended July 3, 2021, a 26% increase.

  • Adjusted EPS for the six months ended July 2, 2022 was $2.48 per share compared to $2.25 per share in the six months ended July 3, 2021, a 10% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,211,835 for the six months ended July 2, 2022, compared to 14,196,035 in the six months ended July 3, 2021.

Increased Full-Year Guidance

  • Increased gross revenues to a range of $795 million to $815 million (previously $785 million to $810 million).

  • Increased GAAP EPS to a range of $3.90 per share to $4.29 per share (previously $3.57 per share to $3.92 per share).

  • Increased Adjusted EPS to a range of $5.43 per share to $5.82 per share (previously $5.39 per share to $5.80 per share).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 4, 2022. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date:

 

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time:

 

4:30 p.m. Eastern

Toll-free dial-in number:

 

+1 888-412-4117

International dial-in number:

 

+1 646-960-0284

Conference ID:

 

6172299

Webcast:

 

http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) 
(in thousands, except share data)

 

July 2, 2022

 

January 1, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

44,422

 

$

47,980

Billed receivables, net

 

139,959

 

 

153,814

Unbilled receivables, net

 

93,486

 

 

89,734

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

13,159

 

 

12,442

Total current assets

 

291,026

 

 

303,970

Property and equipment, net

 

39,557

 

 

32,729

Right-of-use lease assets, net

 

40,595

 

 

44,260

Intangible assets, net

 

178,383

 

 

188,224

Goodwill

 

394,760

 

 

389,916

Other assets

 

2,639

 

 

2,844

Total Assets

$

946,960

 

$

961,943

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

52,310

 

$

55,954

Accrued liabilities

 

51,135

 

 

50,461

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

 

22,625

 

 

29,444

Other current liabilities

 

1,454

 

 

1,551

Current portion of contingent consideration

 

9,772

 

 

5,807

Current portion of notes payable and other obligations

 

18,932

 

 

20,734

Total current liabilities

 

156,228

 

 

163,951

Contingent consideration, less current portion

 

3,020

 

 

2,521

Other long-term liabilities

 

30,564

 

 

34,304

Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion

 

73,839

 

 

111,062

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

22,366

 

 

25,385

Total liabilities

 

286,017

 

 

337,223

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,537,134 and 15,414,005 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively

 

155

 

 

154

Additional paid-in capital

 

462,066

 

 

451,754

Retained earnings

 

198,722

 

 

172,812

Total stockholders’ equity

 

660,943

 

 

624,720

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

946,960

 

$

961,943


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 3, 2021

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 3, 2021

Gross revenues

$

202,732

 

 

$

179,503

 

 

$

392,885

 

 

$

332,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and wages

 

47,704

 

 

 

45,025

 

 

 

93,681

 

 

 

86,485

 

Sub-consultant services

 

40,479

 

 

 

29,978

 

 

 

75,305

 

 

 

53,225

 

Other direct costs

 

15,309

 

 

 

13,114

 

 

 

30,833

 

 

 

22,912

 

Total direct costs

 

103,492

 

 

 

88,117

 

 

 

199,819

 

 

 

162,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

99,240

 

 

 

91,386

 

 

 

193,066

 

 

 

169,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits

 

47,283

 

 

 

44,213

 

 

 

97,049

 

 

 

87,164

 

General and administrative

 

14,494

 

 

 

13,367

 

 

 

30,881

 

 

 

24,915

 

Facilities and facilities related

 

5,195

 

 

 

5,038

 

 

 

10,381

 

 

 

10,135

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

9,668

 

 

 

10,216

 

 

 

19,602

 

 

 

19,656

 

Total operating expenses

 

76,640

 

 

 

72,834

 

 

 

157,913

 

 

 

141,870

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

22,600

 

 

 

18,552

 

 

 

35,153

 

 

 

28,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(887

)

 

 

(1,568

)

 

 

(1,801

)

 

 

(3,886

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

21,713

 

 

 

16,984

 

 

 

33,352

 

 

 

24,220

 

Income tax expense

 

(4,445

)

 

 

(3,346

)

 

 

(7,442

)

 

 

(5,102

)

Net income and comprehensive income

$

17,268

 

 

$

13,638

 

 

$

25,910

 

 

$

19,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.17

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

1.40

 

Diluted

$

1.13

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

14,736,167

 

 

 

14,419,671

 

 

 

14,714,745

 

 

 

13,648,247

 

Diluted

 

15,232,157

 

 

 

14,965,188

 

 

 

15,211,835

 

 

 

14,196,035

 


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 3, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

25,910

 

 

$

19,118

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

22,058

 

 

 

21,936

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

6,265

 

 

 

4,884

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

594

 

 

 

583

 

Stock-based compensation

 

9,615

 

 

 

7,790

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(518

)

 

 

235

 

Gain on disposals of property and equipment

 

(61

)

 

 

(581

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(3,014

)

 

 

(2,988

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

370

 

 

 

454

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Billed receivables

 

15,152

 

 

 

36,727

 

Unbilled receivables

 

(3,801

)

 

 

(7,238

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(511

)

 

 

(4,208

)

Accounts payable

 

(4,349

)

 

 

(2,446

)

Accrued liabilities

 

(6,309

)

 

 

(4,187

)

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

 

(6,867

)

 

 

(8,158

)

Other current liabilities

 

(276

)

 

 

307

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

54,258

 

 

 

62,228

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)

 

(4,670

)

 

 

(21,652

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

48

 

 

 

460

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(10,379

)

 

 

(4,028

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(15,001

)

 

 

(25,220

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from common stock offering

 

 

 

 

172,500

 

Payments on notes payable

 

(6,218

)

 

 

(5,325

)

Payments of contingent consideration

 

(1,597

)

 

 

(413

)

Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility

 

(35,000

)

 

 

(145,082

)

Payments of common stock offering costs

 

 

 

 

(10,522

)

Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

 

 

 

(52

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(42,815

)

 

 

11,106

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(3,558

)

 

 

48,114

 

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

 

47,980

 

 

 

64,909

 

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

$

44,422

 

 

$

113,023

 


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 3, 2021

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 3, 2021

Net Income

$

17,268

 

 

$

13,638

 

$

25,910

 

 

$

19,118

Add:

Interest expense

 

887

 

 

 

1,568

 

 

1,801

 

 

 

3,886

 

Income tax expense

 

4,445

 

 

 

3,346

 

 

7,442

 

 

 

5,102

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,891

 

 

 

11,394

 

 

22,058

 

 

 

21,936

 

Stock-based compensation

 

4,826

 

 

 

4,094

 

 

9,615

 

 

 

7,790

 

Acquisition-related costs*

 

(506

)

 

 

180

 

 

(151

)

 

 

629

Adjusted EBITDA

$

37,811

 

 

$

34,220

 

$

66,675

 

 

$

58,461

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 3, 2021

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 3, 2021

Net Income - per diluted share

$

1.13

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.35

 

Per diluted share adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

0.50

 

 

 

0.58

 

 

 

1.06

 

 

 

1.21

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(0.14

)

 

 

(0.15

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

(0.31

)

Adjusted EPS

$

1.49

 

 

$

1.34

 

 

$

2.48

 

 

$

2.25

 


