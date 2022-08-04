NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter Results; Exceeds Analyst Consensus and Increases Full-Year Guidance

NV5 Global, Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.



"NV5 delivered another quarter of double-digit growth in gross revenues, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share in the second quarter, resulting in a record first half of 2022. We drove growth across all six of our operating verticals in the quarter and expanded our national leadership position in electrical utility geospatial solutions with the acquisition of GEO1. We achieved 8% organic growth in the first half of the year. NV5’s strong backlog, available cash on hand, and non-discretionary service offerings position us to continue our growth throughout 2022, while protecting our margins," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Gross revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $202.7 million compared to $179.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 13% increase.

Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $17.3 million compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 27% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was $37.8 million compared to $34.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 10% increase.

GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.13 per share compared to $0.91 per share in the second quarter of 2021, a 24% increase.

Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.49 per share compared to $1.34 per share in the second quarter of 2021, an 11% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,232,157 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 14,965,188 in the second quarter of 2021.



Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 Results

Gross revenues for the six months ended July 2, 2022 were $392.9 million compared to $332.6 million in the six months ended July 3, 2021, an 18% increase.

Net income for the six months ended July 2, 2022 was $25.9 million compared to $19.1 million in the six months ended July 3, 2021, a 36% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended July 2, 2022 was $66.7 million compared to $58.5 million in the six months ended July 3, 2021, a 14% increase.

GAAP EPS for the six months ended July 2, 2022 was $1.70 per share compared to $1.35 per share in the six months ended July 3, 2021, a 26% increase.

Adjusted EPS for the six months ended July 2, 2022 was $2.48 per share compared to $2.25 per share in the six months ended July 3, 2021, a 10% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,211,835 for the six months ended July 2, 2022, compared to 14,196,035 in the six months ended July 3, 2021.



Increased Full-Year Guidance

Increased gross revenues to a range of $795 million to $815 million (previously $785 million to $810 million).

Increased GAAP EPS to a range of $3.90 per share to $4.29 per share (previously $3.57 per share to $3.92 per share).

Increased Adjusted EPS to a range of $5.43 per share to $5.82 per share (previously $5.39 per share to $5.80 per share).



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 4, 2022. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com .

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 888-412-4117 International dial-in number: +1 646-960-0284 Conference ID: 6172299 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “ Investors ” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)

July 2, 2022 January 1, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,422 $ 47,980 Billed receivables, net 139,959 153,814 Unbilled receivables, net 93,486 89,734 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,159 12,442 Total current assets 291,026 303,970 Property and equipment, net 39,557 32,729 Right-of-use lease assets, net 40,595 44,260 Intangible assets, net 178,383 188,224 Goodwill 394,760 389,916 Other assets 2,639 2,844 Total Assets $ 946,960 $ 961,943 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,310 $ 55,954 Accrued liabilities 51,135 50,461 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 22,625 29,444 Other current liabilities 1,454 1,551 Current portion of contingent consideration 9,772 5,807 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 18,932 20,734 Total current liabilities 156,228 163,951 Contingent consideration, less current portion 3,020 2,521 Other long-term liabilities 30,564 34,304 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 73,839 111,062 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 22,366 25,385 Total liabilities 286,017 337,223 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,537,134 and 15,414,005 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively 155 154 Additional paid-in capital 462,066 451,754 Retained earnings 198,722 172,812 Total stockholders’ equity 660,943 624,720 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 946,960 $ 961,943





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Gross revenues $ 202,732 $ 179,503 $ 392,885 $ 332,598 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 47,704 45,025 93,681 86,485 Sub-consultant services 40,479 29,978 75,305 53,225 Other direct costs 15,309 13,114 30,833 22,912 Total direct costs 103,492 88,117 199,819 162,622 Gross profit 99,240 91,386 193,066 169,976 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits 47,283 44,213 97,049 87,164 General and administrative 14,494 13,367 30,881 24,915 Facilities and facilities related 5,195 5,038 10,381 10,135 Depreciation and amortization 9,668 10,216 19,602 19,656 Total operating expenses 76,640 72,834 157,913 141,870 Income from operations 22,600 18,552 35,153 28,106 Interest expense (887 ) (1,568 ) (1,801 ) (3,886 ) Income before income tax expense 21,713 16,984 33,352 24,220 Income tax expense (4,445 ) (3,346 ) (7,442 ) (5,102 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 17,268 $ 13,638 $ 25,910 $ 19,118 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 0.95 $ 1.76 $ 1.40 Diluted $ 1.13 $ 0.91 $ 1.70 $ 1.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,736,167 14,419,671 14,714,745 13,648,247 Diluted 15,232,157 14,965,188 15,211,835 14,196,035





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 25,910 $ 19,118 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,058 21,936 Non-cash lease expense 6,265 4,884 Provision for doubtful accounts 594 583 Stock-based compensation 9,615 7,790 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (518 ) 235 Gain on disposals of property and equipment (61 ) (581 ) Deferred income taxes (3,014 ) (2,988 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 370 454 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables 15,152 36,727 Unbilled receivables (3,801 ) (7,238 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (511 ) (4,208 ) Accounts payable (4,349 ) (2,446 ) Accrued liabilities (6,309 ) (4,187 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (6,867 ) (8,158 ) Other current liabilities (276 ) 307 Net cash provided by operating activities 54,258 62,228 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (4,670 ) (21,652 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 48 460 Purchase of property and equipment (10,379 ) (4,028 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,001 ) (25,220 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from common stock offering — 172,500 Payments on notes payable (6,218 ) (5,325 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,597 ) (413 ) Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (35,000 ) (145,082 ) Payments of common stock offering costs — (10,522 ) Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation — (52 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (42,815 ) 11,106 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,558 ) 48,114 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 47,980 64,909 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 44,422 $ 113,023





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Net Income $ 17,268 $ 13,638 $ 25,910 $ 19,118 Add: Interest expense 887 1,568 1,801 3,886 Income tax expense 4,445 3,346 7,442 5,102 Depreciation and amortization 10,891 11,394 22,058 21,936 Stock-based compensation 4,826 4,094 9,615 7,790 Acquisition-related costs* (506 ) 180 (151 ) 629 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,811 $ 34,220 $ 66,675 $ 58,461

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Net Income - per diluted share $ 1.13 $ 0.91 $ 1.70 $ 1.35 Per diluted share adjustments: Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 0.50 0.58 1.06 1.21 Income tax expense (0.14 ) (0.15 ) (0.28 ) (0.31 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.34 $ 2.48 $ 2.25



