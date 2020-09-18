Is NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Popular Amongst Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

NuZee is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$226m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NuZee.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NuZee?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of NuZee, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in NuZee. The company's CEO Masateru Higashida is the largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. Travis Gorney is the second largest shareholder owning 3.5% of common stock, and Eguchi Holdings Co.,Ltd. holds about 3.4% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Travis Gorney is also Head of Marketing, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 5 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

