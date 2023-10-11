A pharmacist in Paris told me this product you can buy on sale on Amazon is the secret to French women's gorgeous skin and hair

Is it just me, or are they way more strict in European airports about the whole toiletries while traveling thing? When flying in the U.S., I never have an issue as long as all my beauty products are under 3.4 fluid ounces. But without fail, every time I fly to London, they make me squeeze my beloved toiletries into a tiny plastic zipper bag, and I inevitably wind up having to toss at least half.

That happened when I flew to London last month, meaning I had no skin care products for my five-day trip. I arrived in London late at night and had Eurostar tickets to Paris the next morning, so as soon I checked into our Paris hotel, I went to the first green pharmacy sign I could find.

French pharmacies have a different selection of beauty products than our drugstores in America, so I asked the woman working in the shop for a recommendation. I needed one small product that I could use as a moisturizer on my face, and if it could flex and moisturize elsewhere, even better. Without much thought, she pointed me toward this NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil. She only offered that it was a product that many French women use and love, like their own little secret weapon, and that was that.

Obviously, I used the NUXE Multi-Purpose Dry Oil religiously while in Paris because I had no other option but get this: I’ve continued to use it even now that I’m back home and have access to my old favorite products. It really is that good.

If you’re apprehensive about adding an oil to your skin care or hair care routine, I totally get it. My skin can get shiny, especially in the summer, but this oil isn’t greasy and doesn’t increase the shine factor. Instead, it goes on smooth, absorbs quickly and leaves my skin feeling soft and incredible.

As the name suggests, the NUXE Multi-Purpose Dry Oil is indeed multi-purpose. I’ve spritzed a bit in my hands and rubbed it through my hair, and the results are impressive. My hair is shiny without feeling weighed down or oily.

The more I fell in love with the NUXE Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, the more I started to despair that I’d need to return to Paris for another bottle when I ran out. But thank heavens for Amazon! You can buy this amazing NUXE Multi-Purpose Dry Oil there and have it arrive at your doorstep in two days!

So because a French woman was kind enough to share this game-changing skin care secret with me, I’m paying it forward and sharing it with all of you. Even if you only use the NUXE Multi-Purpose Dry Oil occasionally, you’ll be glad you added it to your beauty arsenal.

