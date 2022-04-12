Nuwellis, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) announced today that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at https://ir.nuwellis.com. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 6092276. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investors page at https://ir.nuwellis.com.

About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland.

Investor Contacts:
George Montague, CFA
Chief Financial Officer, Nuwellis, Inc.
ir@nuwellis.com

Matt Bacso, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Lundberg
Health+Commerce
sarahlundberg@healthandcommerce.com


