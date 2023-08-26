The nuttiest idea from the Republican debate? DeSantis’ call for the U.S. to invade Mexico | Opinion

Of all the ridiculous things that were said during the first Republican presidential debate on Aug. 23, the gold medal for populist demagoguery goes to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for vowing to order a military invasion of Mexico to decimate the drug cartels.

DeSantis, building on previous suggestions reportedly made by former President Trump, who did not take part in the debate, said he would send U.S. troops to Mexico on “Day One” of his presidency. That would help stop the flow of fentanyl, the synthetic opium causing tens of thousands of deaths in America, he claimed.

But there is ample evidence that such a U.S. attack without Mexico’s consent would backfire. Most Mexicans still resent the 1916 U.S. invasion of their country, which schoolchildren learn about starting in elementary school.

First, Mexico would most likely respond to a U.S. military strike by expelling the DEA and other U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies operating in the country. That would result in an increase in fentanyl smuggling across the border.

Second, Mexico would also immediately stop cooperating with Washington on migration issues. Under current bilateral agreements, Mexico is deploying its National Guard to keep migrants from Central America, Venezuela and other countries from crossing the U.S. border. It also allows asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their petitions are reviewed by U.S. immigration officials.

Third, a U.S. military strike on Mexico would, at the very least, slow down trade along the U.S. border and hurt the U.S. economy.

Unbeknownst to many Americans, Mexico in July surpassed China as the United States’ largest trading partner. If trade along the border is crippled, U.S. cars prices would skyrocket, because many U.S. vehicles and car parts are imported from Mexico.

Fourth, a U.S. invasion of Mexico would make a mockery of America’s criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and of Washington’s defense of the rule of law across the world.

Story continues

“Any Mexican president, whether it’s the current one or any of his recent predecessors, would react by terminating bilateral cooperation agreements,” former Mexican foreign minister Jorge Castañeda told me.

Rebecca Bill Chavez, president of the Washington D.C.-based Inter-American Dialogue think tank and a former senior U.S. Defense Department official, agrees that a U.S. attack “would threaten bilateral cooperation on a whole host of issues, not just security cooperation.” She added, “Mexico would among other things stop doing our dirty work in migration.”

But, as crazy as it sounds, going to war with Mexico is becoming an increasingly louder Republican campaign rallying cry.

During his time in office, Trump more than once suggested bombing Mexican drug cartels with missiles, according to a book by his former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who says he rejected the idea. Earlier this year, Trump discussed with aides sending “special forces” and using “cyber warfare” to target cartel leaders if he’s reelected, according to a Politico report.

Top Republican legislators in the House and Senate have also proposed authorizing a unilateral U.S. military strike on Mexico’s cartels. Ironically, aside from risking a collapse of existing U.S.-Mexico cooperation agreements, bombing Mexican fentanyl labs would be almost useless, security experts say.

Fentanyl shipments will continue as long as U.S. demand for the drug keeps growing. Also, bombing border crossings would be futile, because most fentanyl shipments enter the United States through ports and airports.

“This idea of vilifying migrants for bringing fentanyl is irresponsible, because most of it comes through legal ports of entry,” says Bill Chavez.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was one of the few Republican hopefuls who spoke like an adult at the debate. He suggested the United States apply “economic pressure” on Mexico and partner with the Mexican military to “destroy” the drug cartels.

I don’t have many illusions that Trump, DeSantis and other Republican demagogues will abandon their “macho-populism” anytime soon. With more than 70,000 Americans dying annually in America of fentanyl overdoses, their “bomb Mexico” campaign slogan gets more people excited than brainy policy papers calling for greater bilateral cooperation.

But the danger is that, if the Republican candidates’ misleading Mexico invasion rhetoric keeps heating up during the campaign, it will gain traction among growing numbers of voters. It’s time to call their bluff, before this nonsense becomes a serious Republican foreign policy plan.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 9 pm E.T. on CNN en Español. Blog: www.andresoppenheimer.com