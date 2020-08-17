These New Nutter Butter and Nilla Puddings Are Sprinkled With Cookie Pieces

From Best Products





Forget the typical chocolate and vanilla puddings, because Nabisco has partnered with Raymundo’s to create cookie-inspired flavors. You might want to join us in checking our local refrigerated aisles for the new Nutter Butter and Nilla puddings.





The puddings are really different, but both sound equally delicious. The Nutter Butter variety consists of chocolate peanut butter pudding. Each cup has a separate section on top with crushed up Nutter Butter cookies that you can mix into the pudding. For the Nilla wafers variety, you get banana pudding with crushed up vanilla cookies on top to add some crunch to each spoonful.

As seen on Raymundo’s website, both the Nutter Butter and Nilla puddings come in 4-packs with 4-ounce cups. So they’re easy enough to grab for a quick snack or bring with you to work for a midday boost.

Multiple Instagram accounts have already found the pudding at Stop & Shop, so hopefully we’ll be able to track them down in more retailers soon enough. Good luck choosing which flavor to open up first, because you can’t go wrong with chocolate peanut butter pudding or banana pudding.



