A Nutritionist to the Royals Puts Her Glam U.K. Townhouse Up for Sale

After nearly 14 years of ownership, Czech-born model-turned-health guru Gabriela Peacock has decided to return her U.K. mansion designed in the 1850s by noted architect William Radford back to the market.

The “nutritionist that everyone wants on speed dial”—who is known for an A-list clientele that has included the likes of Prince Harry, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, James Blunt and Dame Joan Collins—is looking to sell the stylish residence in the heart of Notting Hill for around $27 million, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Records show the founder of GP Nutrition and her hedge-funder husband David Peacock purchased the Victorian-style dwelling for £13 million in 2010 as newlyweds, after marrying on Lake Como. They spent the next two-and-a-half years extensively renovating the dated interiors, which included tacking on a basement level replete with an office and entertainment room, plus a gym, wine cellar, family room, guest bedroom, and staff wing with its own bedroom and kitchen.

The 1800s townhouse underwent a full modernization at the hands of its current owners.

Billed in marketing materials as “the perfect blend of period features and modern interventions”—and resting amid one of the neighborhood’s prime tree-lined streets, within walking distance of the shops and restaurants of Westbourne Grove, and less than a mile from Hyde Park—the detached five-story property offers gated parking for two vehicles out front, and features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms in a little more than 6,500 square feet of living space.

Highlights include a raised ground-level entrance hall adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the rear patio and garden, along with a double reception room ideal for entertaining. The garden level hosts a combination dining/living area spotlighted by folding glass doors spilling outside, as well as a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island and top-tier stainless appliances. A plush master retreat occupying the entire first floor comes complete with a private balcony, walk-in dressing area and luxe bath, while four more bedrooms can be found on the top level.

Per WSJ, the Peacocks are selling because they want to move to the countryside. The listing is held by Marcus O’Brien and Dan Martin of United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty.

