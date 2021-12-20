What a nutritionist eats to de-bloat after an indulgent weekend

Photo credit: Stocksy

Ever wondered what a nutrition expert does when the dreaded bloat hits? Wonder no longer - we got the inside scoop and spoke to Keri Glassman, registered dietician and fat loss expert.

As a nutritionist, I give advice all day long about how to stay healthy, slash calories and lose fat.

But that doesn’t mean I never eat way too much over the weekend or get so bloated I appear to be four months pregnant. However, when this happens, I've got a tonne of brilliant tricks to help me de-puff by the end of the day.

Here, my 24-hour game plan for tackling that annoying bloated feeling. How to reduce bloating never looked so easy.

ANTI-BLOATING FOODS:

YOUR GUIDE

In order to get the most out of my one-day belly bloat battle, I skip the most common water-retention triggers: the salt shaker, all packaged or processed foods, sugar, and alcohol. I also nix carbonated beverages, which fill you with air and make you gassy and puffy.

The morning-after meal

I drink water with lemon every day—and especially when trying to recover from bloat. It may feel counterintuitive to drink a tonne of water when you're already feeling like a water balloon, but drinking H20 pushes the extra fluid from your system—and that's what's making you look and feel so inflated.

If you're a breakfast person, I always recommend eating a protein-packed morning meal to help you feel satisfied through the day. Hardboiled eggs are an easy go-to, and sprinkling oregano on them adds flavour, fibre and antioxidants—without extra calories or salt. Sip some green tea to get in a little a.m. caffeine, and antioxidants, like EGCG, which has been linked to a speedier metabolism. Plus, like water, the green stuff will help flush the extra fluid out of your body.

The mid-morning munchies

Though I try to steer clear of refined carbohydrates in general, it's even more important when I'm trying to get rid of extra water weight. That's because starches—particularly the processed ones, like cereal, pasta, bread, and crackers—hold onto water. That means nuts and seeds are my go-to snacks for a flat belly. I really love pecans because they're loaded with belly-filling fibre and antioxidants. I also like to flavour my water with pieces of fresh ginger since the root aids in digestion by helping move waste out of your system.

Story continues

The lunch go-to

Steamed asparagus has certain compounds that act like probiotics, which keep your digestive system running smoothly so you can score a flat stomach. Protein-rich salmon is super satisfying and packed with omega 3s, which have been linked to weight loss. On top of that, unlike many starches or gas producing veggies, lean protein doesn't bloat you or make you gassy. Just be sure to skip salty or sugary marinades.

The afternoon snack attack

Between steamed artichoke's fibre content and its tummy-calming abilities, this could be the ultimate midday snack when you're feeling bloated. Artichokes are famous for soothing constipation (along with other common stomach troubles), which can make your clothes feel super tight. In other words, they're your flat belly's BFF.

The deflating dinner

Dandelion greens act as a diuretic, which helps your body continue to get rid of the excess fluid it's holding onto. (I like them sautéed.)

And bonus: some evidence shows that this green can help your liver detoxify your body. Another one of my dinnertime favourites when I'm trying to reduce the belly bulge is fennel. Eat the bulb of the celery-like plant raw or roasted with herbs and spices. This vegetable aids in digestion by ramping up the secretion of gastric acids in your belly. Those chemicals help to break down food as much as possible so that it doesn't get stuck in your large intestine and cause gas and bloating. And as I mentioned earlier, lean protein (like grilled or baked cod, grass-fed beef, or chicken) keeps you super satisfied and free of puffiness—so you can wake up tomorrow feeling way better than you did today.

This article originally appeared on Women's Health US.

Whilst you're here, read how to reduce bloating overnight or check why you get a bloated belly.

