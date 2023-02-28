Nutrition first concern for students in need

Manitoba high schoolers say not having enough food to eat, followed by mental health challenges and an absence of transportation, are the most common barriers to them showing up and succeeding in classes.

“At this time, especially with the pandemic, inflation, food insecurity – it’s just what we have to invest in right now. You have to support young people with something to eat,” said Jordan Bighorn, of the Community Education Development Association, an inner-city organization that runs mentorship and after-school programs.

Bighorn, who sat on the province’s poverty and education task force, is among those who celebrated the release of the group’s final report on Friday.

The 86-page document sets out nine overarching recommendations to improve student attendance, achievement and wellbeing among young people who are experiencing food insecurity and a range of interconnected issues.

The first call to action focuses on nutrition, with the authors calling on schools to prioritize student voice in coming up with food security solutions, invite families to use their kitchens and community gardens, and Indigenize lessons about food sovereignty, meal planning and other related subjects.

The task force was formed in the fall of 2021 to research the effect of poverty on educational outcomes and propose ideas to reduce roadblocks, ranging from food access to technology, and improve student engagement overall.

Throughout the spring and summer months of 2022, the group collected feedback from more than 2,000 people, including educators and leaders at community-serving organizations – many of whom live in and with poverty.

As part of their research, the task force sent a survey on the subject of poverty and education to high schools across the province to hear directly from students.

They collected 1,627 survey responses from youth between the ages of 14 and 21, of which 23 per cent identified as Indigenous and 12 per cent indicated they live in northern Manitoba.

Story continues

“Survey findings and stakeholders confirmed a lack of food security as the number-one barrier preventing students who live in poverty from attending and doing well in school,” states an excerpt from the report.

“Clean drinking water, access to healthy foods, and intersectoral approaches and solutions in communities with higher poverty were also cited.”

Sixty-two per cent of respondents identified food insecurity as a hurdle to attendance, while 59 per cent of them indicated feelings of sadness or anxiety, and/or an absence of transportation were barriers in their lives.

Exactly half of the respondents reported that experiencing stereotypes or racism was preventing them from success at school.

Bighorn, a community advocate and father of school-aged children, touted the importance of hiring more Indigenous teachers and acting swiftly to address any incidents of racism when they occur in a school facility.

If a student makes a racist comment towards an opponent at a sports game, for instance, the match should be halted immediately and called out so the affected player can regain their balance and recover, he said, noting discrimination takes a severe toll on student wellbeing.

While many of the barriers are generational issues and require material support, Bighorn noted that acknowledging power imbalances and righting wrongs can be a free and effective way to support and empower youth.

In the wake of the report’s release, Manitoba Education has committed to reviewing its breakfast and lunch programs, setting clear expectations and guidance on implementing anti-racism strategies in K-12 buildings, and expanding the community schools initiative.

Community schools are those with a special designation, typically found in inner-city and high-needs neighbourhoods, with an emphasis on their role as community hubs. These buildings have a designated staff member who provides families with non-academic support so children can focus on learning.

The province has earmarked nearly $600,000 to provide five more schools with this title and the supplementary financial support that is attached to it.

The task force’s report acknowledges that many schools are already providing effective nutrition and technology lease programs, among other resources for students in need, and encourages the province and its partners to build on those successes.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press