Nutriterra® Clinical Trial Published by Frontiers in Nutrition, Results Demonstrate Efficacy of Plant-Based Total Omega-3

West Sacramento, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuseed Nutritional US Inc., (nuseed.com) conducted a human clinical trial confirming the safety and efficacy of Nutriterra® as a novel plant-based source of seven omega-3 fatty acids. Frontiers in Nutrition, a leading peer-reviewed scientific journal, published the results of this research after a thorough evaluation of the study. Nuseed Nutritional welcomes this validation of Nutriterra as a sustainable, non-marine source of essential fatty acids.

Nutriterra is the world’s first land-based source of total omega-3 fatty acids, produced by Nuseed to deliver the benefits of microalgae via its proprietary Omega-3 canola. Nutriterra offers a much-needed alternative to marine omega-3s to bridge the gap between growing consumer demand and finite ocean resources.

Nuseed recognizes Nutrasource for their role in designing and successfully delivering a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled two-phase, pharmacokinetic study and clinical trial. Healthy adult subjects consumed one of three doses of Nutriterra, or placebo, for a period of 16 weeks. Here are some of the key findings:

Nutriterra® exhibited safety and an excellent tolerability profile

Omega-3 DHA, EPA and ALA from Nutriterra is readily absorbed and incorporated into blood lipids

Nutriterra significantly improved omega-3 status, as measured by the OmegaScoreTM and the Omega-3 Index, to levels consistent with cardiovascular and cognitive health.

“This study confirms Nutriterra’s efficacy without compromise to nutrition or safety. Plant-based is the fastest growing segment in the omega-3 category, and this new option meets consumer demand for a sustainable alternative to marine oils with DHA, EPA, and ALA.” says Benita Boettner, Nuseed Nutritional General Manager.

Nutriterra is recognized as a New Dietary Ingredient by the FDA and is commercially available. More information is available at NutriterraOmega3.com.

About Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, and Nutriterra®

Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, the world’s first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, was developed in collaboration with Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) by applying new breeding technologies. Nutriterra® for human nutrition and Aquaterra® for aquafeed are produced from the oil. These proprietary ingredients reduce pressure on wild fish stocks, the most common source of omega-3, by providing a renewable land-based source of DHA and EPA nutrients.

