Nutrient Recycling Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during Forecast Period 2023-2031: TMR Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global nutrient recycling market size stood at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7.5 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2031.
The harmful effects of traditional techniques utilized in a variety of activities, such as chemical refinement, fertilizer use, food processing, and farming, are becoming a growing source of concern. This is due to the fact that these activities disrupt the natural cycle by not reintroducing nutrients to the ecosystem... Nutrient recycling is a remedy to this problem, since it decreases dependency on scarce resources, improves resource conservation, and minimizes organic waste that triggers release of greenhouse gases.
Numerous organizations are working with other companies in the value chain to boost market demand for recycled nutrients, while also investing in research & development activities to create effective techniques for nutrient recycling. This is anticipated to drive business opportunities in the global market. Additionally, a wide range of businesses, from small startups to big multinationals, are investing on sustainable practices and technology in order to uphold their corporate social responsibility and lessen the impact of their operations on the environment.
Nutrient recycling is an essential activity that helps keep ecosystems healthy and productive. Reusing nutrients through crop rotation, composting, and various other practices helps farmers to lower their dependence on synthetic fertilizers and gradually enhance the overall condition of the soil.
Key Findings of Market Report
Biobased fertilizer is anticipated to account for significant market share of the global industry due to the increase in demand for resource recycling rather than that for non-renewable resources. In contrast to other nutrient recycling methods, the manufacture of biobased fertilizers needs lower capital outlay and infrastructure. Biobased fertilizers are eco-friendly, since they lower greenhouse gas emissions, minimize waste, and support a circular economy.
Global Nutrient Recycling Market: Growth Drivers
Governmental and non-governmental groups are encouraging sustainable agriculture and nutrient recycling through awareness campaigns and educational initiatives. For instance, 2015 to 2024 has been declared as the Decade of Action on Nutrition by the United Nations aims to advance sustainable agriculture and enhance nutrition around the world. Thus, rise in awareness programs is likely to boost the market for nutrient recycling.
By improving their policies, governments have improved the regulatory framework for nutrient recycling. Better policymaking can also drive cooperation among the many players in the value chain for nutrient recycling, such as fertilizer manufacturers, waste management firms, and farmers. This can contribute to the development of a more effective and integrated system for recycling of nutrients, which lowers prices and boosts supply of soil amendments and nutrient-rich fertilizers.
Global Nutrient Recycling Market: Regional Landscape
Based on region, Europe is anticipated to be a lucrative market during the forecast period. Germany, Finland, Spain, and Denmark are anticipated to be major markets from 2023 to 2031 considering the emphasis placed on achieving net zero targets by 2050 and presence of large-scale facilities for recycling wastewater and nutrients from biopesticides in these countries.
Global Nutrient Recycling Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global nutrient recycling market are:
Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies
Soil Technologies Corp.
Lystek International
Organix Solutions
Algol Chemicals Oy
Reliance Compost
Global Nutrient Recycling Market: Segmentation
Type
Gaseous Cycle
Sedimentary Cycle
Hydrological Cycle
Method
Bio Composting
Anaerobic Digestion
Nutrient Recovery from Wastewater
Cover Cropping and Mulching
Aquaponics
Others
Application
Wastewater Treatment
Food Waste Management
Biogas Production
Forestry Residue
Biobased Fertilizer
Others
Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
