Nutrient Recycling Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during Forecast Period 2023-2031: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global nutrient recycling market size stood at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7.5 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, April 24, 2023, Press release picture

The harmful effects of traditional techniques utilized in a variety of activities, such as chemical refinement, fertilizer use, food processing, and farming, are becoming a growing source of concern. This is due to the fact that these activities disrupt the natural cycle by not reintroducing nutrients to the ecosystem... Nutrient recycling is a remedy to this problem, since it decreases dependency on scarce resources, improves resource conservation, and minimizes organic waste that triggers release of greenhouse gases.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85549

Numerous organizations are working with other companies in the value chain to boost market demand for recycled nutrients, while also investing in research & development activities to create effective techniques for nutrient recycling. This is anticipated to drive business opportunities in the global market. Additionally, a wide range of businesses, from small startups to big multinationals, are investing on sustainable practices and technology in order to uphold their corporate social responsibility and lessen the impact of their operations on the environment.

Nutrient recycling is an essential activity that helps keep ecosystems healthy and productive. Reusing nutrients through crop rotation, composting, and various other practices helps farmers to lower their dependence on synthetic fertilizers and gradually enhance the overall condition of the soil.

Key Findings of Market Report

Biobased fertilizer is anticipated to account for significant market share of the global industry due to the increase in demand for resource recycling rather than that for non-renewable resources. In contrast to other nutrient recycling methods, the manufacture of biobased fertilizers needs lower capital outlay and infrastructure. Biobased fertilizers are eco-friendly, since they lower greenhouse gas emissions, minimize waste, and support a circular economy.

Story continues

Global Nutrient Recycling Market: Growth Drivers

Governmental and non-governmental groups are encouraging sustainable agriculture and nutrient recycling through awareness campaigns and educational initiatives. For instance, 2015 to 2024 has been declared as the Decade of Action on Nutrition by the United Nations aims to advance sustainable agriculture and enhance nutrition around the world. Thus, rise in awareness programs is likely to boost the market for nutrient recycling.

By improving their policies, governments have improved the regulatory framework for nutrient recycling. Better policymaking can also drive cooperation among the many players in the value chain for nutrient recycling, such as fertilizer manufacturers, waste management firms, and farmers. This can contribute to the development of a more effective and integrated system for recycling of nutrients, which lowers prices and boosts supply of soil amendments and nutrient-rich fertilizers.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85549<ype=S

Global Nutrient Recycling Market: Regional Landscape

Based on region, Europe is anticipated to be a lucrative market during the forecast period. Germany, Finland, Spain, and Denmark are anticipated to be major markets from 2023 to 2031 considering the emphasis placed on achieving net zero targets by 2050 and presence of large-scale facilities for recycling wastewater and nutrients from biopesticides in these countries.

Global Nutrient Recycling Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global nutrient recycling market are:

Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies

Soil Technologies Corp.

Lystek International

Organix Solutions

Algol Chemicals Oy

Reliance Compost

As per your requirement you can customize this report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85549

Global Nutrient Recycling Market: Segmentation

Type

Gaseous Cycle

Sedimentary Cycle

Hydrological Cycle

Method

Bio Composting

Anaerobic Digestion

Nutrient Recovery from Wastewater

Cover Cropping and Mulching

Aquaponics

Others

Application

Wastewater Treatment

Food Waste Management

Biogas Production

Forestry Residue

Biobased Fertilizer

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Browse More Chemicals And Materials Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750844/Nutrient-Recycling-Market-to-Expand-at-a-CAGR-of-53-during-Forecast-Period-2023-2031-TMR-Study



