Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification and Membrane Separation 2022 Report - Featuring Algahealth, Algaritihim and Biomason Among Others
Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification, and Membrane Separation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of ketone salt-based brain fuel supplements for treating migraines and neurological disorders, the use of supplements based on omega-3 ingredients derived from algae to enhance human health, and the use of nicotinamide based phytochemical supplements to enhance cellular metabolism and maintain healthy human aging. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of renewable fuel-based compression ignition technology in engines to reduce emissions in heavy-duty vehicles.
The other focal point of the TOE is the utilization of supercritical gasification for the generation of synthetic natural gas from biomass waste. The TOE additionally provides insights on the deployment of hydrothermal liquefaction technology to produce sustainable crude oil that can be used in numerous high-end applications. The TOE also provides the latest innovations in the production of building aggregate materials through the carbon dioxide mineralization process that can be used in the construction industry and the use of ultra-selective polymer membranes for effective CO2 separation.
The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes, and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, and chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification, And Membrane Separation
Innovations In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, And Membrane Separation
Ketone Salt Based Brain Fuel Supplements For The Treatment Of Migraines And Neurological Disorder
Clinically Validated Ketone-Based Supplement Exhibits Decreased Migraine Pain Intensity
Ketoswiss - Investor Dashboard
Plant Based Omega-3 Ingredients Derived From Algae To Enhance Human Health
Chemically Extracted Omega-3 Dha From Wild Algal Strain Yielding A Clean, Vegan, Tasty Ingredient For Nutraceutical Formulation
Algarithm - Investor Dashboard
Cost-Effective Dietary And Cosmetic Ingredient Derived From Microalgae For Use In Food & Beverage Industry
Ai- And Crispr-Based Microalgal Platform Producing High-Yielding Fucoxanthin
Algahealth - Investor Dashboard
Nicotinamide-Based Phytochemical Supplements Improving Cellular Metabolism And Healthy Human Aging
Value Proposition Of Tru Niagen
Chromadex Inc. - Investor Dashboard
Dietary Supplements To Enhance Nutrient Absorption Among Humans
Bioperine'S Value Proposition
Sabinsa Europe Gmbh - Investor Dashboard
Renewable Fuel-Based Controlled Compression-Ignition Technology To Reduce Emissions In Heavy-Duty Vehicles
Mcci Technology'S Value Proposition
Clearflame Engine Technologies--Investor Dashboard
Catalytic Supercritical Gasification To Produce Synthetic Natural Gas (Sng) From Biomass Waste
Supercritical Gasification's Value Proposition
Kasag Swiss Ag - Investor Dashboard
Hydrothermal Liquefaction Of Waste Feedstock To Produce Sustainable Crude Oil For High-End Applications
Hydrothermal Liquefaction'S Value Proposition
Circlia Nordic Aps - Investor Dashboard
Biocement Produced Through Biomineralization At Ambient Temperatures For Use In Cement Industry
Biomason Biocement's Value Proposition
Biomason: Investor Dashboard
Cost-Effective Stone Alternative To Plastic Implemented At Mass Scale
Okeanos Mfs Plastic's Value Proposition
Okeanos: Investor Dashboard
Carbon Mineralization Process Producing Precipitated Calcium Carbonate And Synthetic Limestone
Value Proposition Of Carbon Mineralization
Carbonfree Chemicals - Investor Dashboard
Innovative Supercritical Water Gasification Technology (Scwg) Offering Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Solutions
Innovative Scwg'S Value Proposition
Cade Engineered Technologies: Investor Dashboard
Hydrothermal Gasification System For Rapid Biomass Production From Biomass Waste
Faster Biogas Production System's Value Proposition
Treatech: Investor Dashboard
Ultraselective Polymer Membrane For Efficient Co2 Separation
Ultraselective Polymer Membrane's Value Proposition
Companies Mentioned
Algahealth
Algaritihim
Biomason
Cade Engineered Technologies
Carbonfree Chemicals
Chromadex Inc
Circlia Nordic Aps
Clearflame
Kasag Swiss Ag
Ketoswiss
Okeanos
Sabinsa Europe Gmbh
Treatech
