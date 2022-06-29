Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification and Membrane Separation 2022 Report - Featuring Algahealth, Algaritihim and Biomason Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification, and Membrane Separation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of ketone salt-based brain fuel supplements for treating migraines and neurological disorders, the use of supplements based on omega-3 ingredients derived from algae to enhance human health, and the use of nicotinamide based phytochemical supplements to enhance cellular metabolism and maintain healthy human aging. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of renewable fuel-based compression ignition technology in engines to reduce emissions in heavy-duty vehicles.

The other focal point of the TOE is the utilization of supercritical gasification for the generation of synthetic natural gas from biomass waste. The TOE additionally provides insights on the deployment of hydrothermal liquefaction technology to produce sustainable crude oil that can be used in numerous high-end applications. The TOE also provides the latest innovations in the production of building aggregate materials through the carbon dioxide mineralization process that can be used in the construction industry and the use of ultra-selective polymer membranes for effective CO2 separation.

The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes, and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, and chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunities In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification, And Membrane Separation

  • Innovations In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, And Membrane Separation

  • Ketone Salt Based Brain Fuel Supplements For The Treatment Of Migraines And Neurological Disorder

  • Clinically Validated Ketone-Based Supplement Exhibits Decreased Migraine Pain Intensity

  • Ketoswiss - Investor Dashboard

  • Plant Based Omega-3 Ingredients Derived From Algae To Enhance Human Health

  • Chemically Extracted Omega-3 Dha From Wild Algal Strain Yielding A Clean, Vegan, Tasty Ingredient For Nutraceutical Formulation

  • Algarithm - Investor Dashboard

  • Cost-Effective Dietary And Cosmetic Ingredient Derived From Microalgae For Use In Food & Beverage Industry

  • Ai- And Crispr-Based Microalgal Platform Producing High-Yielding Fucoxanthin

  • Algahealth - Investor Dashboard

  • Nicotinamide-Based Phytochemical Supplements Improving Cellular Metabolism And Healthy Human Aging

  • Value Proposition Of Tru Niagen

  • Chromadex Inc. - Investor Dashboard

  • Dietary Supplements To Enhance Nutrient Absorption Among Humans

  • Bioperine'S Value Proposition

  • Sabinsa Europe Gmbh - Investor Dashboard

  • Renewable Fuel-Based Controlled Compression-Ignition Technology To Reduce Emissions In Heavy-Duty Vehicles

  • Mcci Technology'S Value Proposition

  • Clearflame Engine Technologies--Investor Dashboard

  • Catalytic Supercritical Gasification To Produce Synthetic Natural Gas (Sng) From Biomass Waste

  • Supercritical Gasification's Value Proposition

  • Kasag Swiss Ag - Investor Dashboard

  • Hydrothermal Liquefaction Of Waste Feedstock To Produce Sustainable Crude Oil For High-End Applications

  • Hydrothermal Liquefaction'S Value Proposition

  • Circlia Nordic Aps - Investor Dashboard

  • Biocement Produced Through Biomineralization At Ambient Temperatures For Use In Cement Industry

  • Biomason Biocement's Value Proposition

  • Biomason: Investor Dashboard

  • Cost-Effective Stone Alternative To Plastic Implemented At Mass Scale

  • Okeanos Mfs Plastic's Value Proposition

  • Okeanos: Investor Dashboard

  • Carbon Mineralization Process Producing Precipitated Calcium Carbonate And Synthetic Limestone

  • Value Proposition Of Carbon Mineralization

  • Carbonfree Chemicals - Investor Dashboard

  • Innovative Supercritical Water Gasification Technology (Scwg) Offering Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Solutions

  • Innovative Scwg'S Value Proposition

  • Cade Engineered Technologies: Investor Dashboard

  • Hydrothermal Gasification System For Rapid Biomass Production From Biomass Waste

  • Faster Biogas Production System's Value Proposition

  • Treatech: Investor Dashboard

  • Ultraselective Polymer Membrane For Efficient Co2 Separation

  • Ultraselective Polymer Membrane's Value Proposition

  • Key Contacts

  • Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Algahealth

  • Algaritihim

  • Biomason

  • Cade Engineered Technologies

  • Carbonfree Chemicals

  • Chromadex Inc

  • Circlia Nordic Aps

  • Clearflame

  • Kasag Swiss Ag

  • Ketoswiss

  • Okeanos

  • Sabinsa Europe Gmbh

  • Treatech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ospuui

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Semien, Gray send Rangers to 8-3 win over struggling Royals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs, Jon Gray pitched seven effective innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night. Corey Seager hit a two-run double as the Rangers handed last-place Kansas City its fourth consecutive defeat. They've outscored the Royals 18-7 in the first two games of the series. Semien had three hits and scored three times. His three-run homer off starter Jonathan Heasley made it 4-0 in the third. Gray (4-3) mat

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. “87!” he bellowed. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night's Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87. Now MacKinnon is a Stanley Cup champion, just like Crosby. “We just fe