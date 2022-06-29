Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification and Membrane Separation 2022 Report - Featuring Algahealth, Algaritihim and Biomason Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification, and Membrane Separation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of ketone salt-based brain fuel supplements for treating migraines and neurological disorders, the use of supplements based on omega-3 ingredients derived from algae to enhance human health, and the use of nicotinamide based phytochemical supplements to enhance cellular metabolism and maintain healthy human aging. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of renewable fuel-based compression ignition technology in engines to reduce emissions in heavy-duty vehicles.



The other focal point of the TOE is the utilization of supercritical gasification for the generation of synthetic natural gas from biomass waste. The TOE additionally provides insights on the deployment of hydrothermal liquefaction technology to produce sustainable crude oil that can be used in numerous high-end applications. The TOE also provides the latest innovations in the production of building aggregate materials through the carbon dioxide mineralization process that can be used in the construction industry and the use of ultra-selective polymer membranes for effective CO2 separation.



The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes, and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, and chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.



Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunities In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification, And Membrane Separation

Innovations In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, And Membrane Separation

Ketone Salt Based Brain Fuel Supplements For The Treatment Of Migraines And Neurological Disorder

Clinically Validated Ketone-Based Supplement Exhibits Decreased Migraine Pain Intensity

Ketoswiss - Investor Dashboard

Plant Based Omega-3 Ingredients Derived From Algae To Enhance Human Health

Chemically Extracted Omega-3 Dha From Wild Algal Strain Yielding A Clean, Vegan, Tasty Ingredient For Nutraceutical Formulation

Algarithm - Investor Dashboard

Cost-Effective Dietary And Cosmetic Ingredient Derived From Microalgae For Use In Food & Beverage Industry

Ai- And Crispr-Based Microalgal Platform Producing High-Yielding Fucoxanthin

Algahealth - Investor Dashboard

Nicotinamide-Based Phytochemical Supplements Improving Cellular Metabolism And Healthy Human Aging

Value Proposition Of Tru Niagen

Chromadex Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Dietary Supplements To Enhance Nutrient Absorption Among Humans

Bioperine'S Value Proposition

Sabinsa Europe Gmbh - Investor Dashboard

Renewable Fuel-Based Controlled Compression-Ignition Technology To Reduce Emissions In Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Mcci Technology'S Value Proposition

Clearflame Engine Technologies--Investor Dashboard

Catalytic Supercritical Gasification To Produce Synthetic Natural Gas (Sng) From Biomass Waste

Supercritical Gasification's Value Proposition

Kasag Swiss Ag - Investor Dashboard

Hydrothermal Liquefaction Of Waste Feedstock To Produce Sustainable Crude Oil For High-End Applications

Hydrothermal Liquefaction'S Value Proposition

Circlia Nordic Aps - Investor Dashboard

Biocement Produced Through Biomineralization At Ambient Temperatures For Use In Cement Industry

Biomason Biocement's Value Proposition

Biomason: Investor Dashboard

Cost-Effective Stone Alternative To Plastic Implemented At Mass Scale

Okeanos Mfs Plastic's Value Proposition

Okeanos: Investor Dashboard

Carbon Mineralization Process Producing Precipitated Calcium Carbonate And Synthetic Limestone

Value Proposition Of Carbon Mineralization

Carbonfree Chemicals - Investor Dashboard

Innovative Supercritical Water Gasification Technology (Scwg) Offering Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Solutions

Innovative Scwg'S Value Proposition

Cade Engineered Technologies: Investor Dashboard

Hydrothermal Gasification System For Rapid Biomass Production From Biomass Waste

Faster Biogas Production System's Value Proposition

Treatech: Investor Dashboard

Ultraselective Polymer Membrane For Efficient Co2 Separation

Ultraselective Polymer Membrane's Value Proposition

