Nut Products Market by Product Type, Nut Type, Application, Quality, Category and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Global Nut Products Market

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nut Products Market by Product Type (Nut Butter, Nut Paste/Marzipan Paste/Persipan Paste, Nut Fillings with Cocoa, Nut Fillings without Cocoa, Caramelized Nuts, and Nut Flour), Nut Type, Application, Quality, Category and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nut products market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 8.9 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value.

By product type, the nut butter segment is projected to account for the second largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the nut butter segment is projected to be the second largest market during the forecast period. Nut butter is generally consumed as a natural spread on bread; apart from this, it is also used as a topping, thickener, and binding ingredient. It is sweet, creamy, nutty, and gritty and a preferred choice by vegan consumers in various foods, such as veggie burgers, cookies, and smoothies. Nut butter is rich in nutrients, such as proteins, copper, omega-6 essential fatty acids, fibers, monounsaturated fats, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, molybdenum, and vitamins.

By nut type, the walnut segment is forecasted to be the second largest market.

Food manufacturers use walnuts as an ingredient for high-quality products, such as baked goods or confectionaries, snacks, or dairy products. It is gaining traction owing to its application in cereal bars, yogurts, meals, butter, and cheese. China is the world's biggest producer and consumer of walnuts, followed by the US. They account for nearly 75% of the total production. Although China is the largest producer of walnuts, there is an increasing demand in China. Therefore, China imports a large share of walnuts to meet consumer demand.

By application, the industrial food manufacturers segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share in the nut products market.

Nuts used in savory products are still in the nascent stage. Because of the oil and fiber content, they add satiety value to foods, help balance the moisture content while lending their flavor, and help carry other savory flavors. Most food processors that use nuts in savory applications opt for roasted hazelnuts in their products as they impart a crunchier and nuttier flavor. For instance, roasted meals can be used in bread and snacks, while hazelnut butter can be used in sauces, adding flavor, richness, and increased protein content.

By quality, the standard quality segment is forecasted to account largest market share during the review period.

Commercial quality standards developed by every country for nuts/nut products help facilitate international trade, encourage high-quality production, improve profitability, and protect consumer interests. For instance, minimum standards set for nut products, such as peanut butter, are free from foreign smell, free of rancidity, free from mold, and free from insects. The authenticity label for tree nuts is also a mandatory indication, particularly for problems linked to allergies. For instance, hazelnut paste (Nutella) is an ingredient for confectionery and direct consumption. The number of hazelnuts present in the paste can cause a critical quality issue or replacement with artificial compounds or other ingredients, which may hamper the quality of the nut product.

By category, the conventional segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share.

Various nuts are grown through conventional farming due to increased productivity, lack of knowledge required to shift to organic farming, and red tape involved in acquiring organic farming certifications, mainly in developing regions of Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share in the nut products market during the forecast period.

In Europe, hazelnuts, walnuts, and almonds are some popular nuts used in confectionery and bakery applications. Nut products such as hazelnut and almond butter are used as fillings. As nuts are available in different forms - flour, paste, butter, and oil, innovations are constant among product developers. According to the Almond Board of California (ABC), almonds are popular mainly due to their versatility and ability to tap into trends, including clean label and plant-based foods.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Europe: Market for Nut Products, by Product Type and Country
4.3 Market for Nut Products, by Product Type
4.4 Market for Nut Products, by Product Type and Region
4.5 Market for Nut Products, by Nut Type
4.6 Market for Nut Products, by Quality
4.7 Market for Nut Products, by Category
4.8 Market for Nut Products, by Application

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Health Awareness Leading to Evolving Dietary Patterns
5.2.1.2 Robust Growth Projections for Bakery and Confectionery Sectors
5.2.1.3 Preventive Healthcare - Emerging Dietary Approach to Address Lifestyle Diseases
5.2.1.4 Nuts as Major Ingredients in New Product Development
5.2.1.5 Vegan Food Products - Nuts as Key Ingredient - Their Strategic Positioning
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability and Fluctuating Costs for Nuts as Raw Material
5.2.2.2 Allergy Concerns for Nut-Based Ingredients
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Expanding Application Spectrum for Nuts and Derivatives
5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies as Global Hotspots for Investments
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Supply Chain Management Intricacies and Quality of Nut Products

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Growers & Small-Scale Producers
6.2.2 Suppliers/Traders
6.2.3 Processors & Packers
6.2.4 Branding, Marketing & Sales
6.2.5 Logistics & Distribution
6.2.6 End-users
6.3 Pricing Analysis: Market for Nut Products, by Type
6.4 Ecosystem Map
6.4.1 Market for Nut Products: Ecosystem View
6.4.2 Nut Products Market Map
6.4.2.1 Upstream
6.4.2.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers
6.4.2.1.2 Ingredient Manufacturers
6.4.2.2 Downstream
6.4.2.2.1 Testing, Inspection & Certification (Tic) Service Providers and Regulatory Bodies
6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
6.6 Technology Analysis
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Trade Analysis
6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.10 Case Studies
6.10.1 Improvising Textural Attributes of Nut Butters and Facilitating Their Incorporation
6.10.2 Crunchy Attribute of Nuts Among End-Use Industries
6.10.3 Nut-Based Derivative Products - Composition and Key Requisites
6.10.4 Improvising Composition and Nutritional Profile of Nut-Based Confections
6.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.12 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
6.12.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
6.12.2 Buying Criteria

7 Key Regulations for Nut Products
7.1 US
7.1.1 US Food and Drug Administration
7.1.2 Electronic Code of Federal Regulations
7.1.3 European Union Regulations
7.2 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
7.2.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

8 Nut Products Market, by Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Nut Butter
8.1.1.1 Snacking to be Potential Growth Market for Nut Spreads
8.1.2 Nut Pastes/Marzipan Pastes/Persipan Pastes
8.1.2.1 Rising Consumption of Healthy Bakery Products to Boost Nut Pastes Segment
8.1.3 Nut Fillings with Cocoa
8.1.3.1 Increased Usage of Almond Flavor in Confectionery and Baked Foods to Drive Market
8.1.4 Nut Fillings Without Cocoa
8.1.4.1 Application of Pralines in Various Foods to Drive Market
8.1.5 Caramelized Nuts
8.1.5.1 Companies to Invest in Product Innovations in this Segment
8.1.6 Nut Flour
8.1.6.1 Premium Range of Almond Flour to Drive this Segment

9 Nut Products Market, by Nut Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Almonds
9.2.1 Almonds Rank Highest in Terms of Usage in Food Industry
9.3 Hazelnuts
9.3.1 Hazelnuts Largely Preferred in North American and European Confectionery Industries
9.4 Walnuts
9.4.1 Chinese Walnuts to Have Great Demand Worldwide
9.5 Cashews
9.5.1 Asia-Pacific to Continue to be Large Consumer of Cashews
9.6 Pistachios
9.6.1 Pistachios to be Increasingly Popular in China
9.7 Peanuts
9.7.1 Peanut Butter to be Majorly Consumed Nut Butter Worldwide
9.8 Macadamias
9.8.1 Macadamia Nuts to be Included in Cereals, Protein Bars, and Ice-Cream Toppings
9.9 Pecans
9.9.1 Pecans Exported from US and Mexico Accounted for 98% of Global Share
9.10 Pine Nuts
9.10.1 Increase in Mediterranean Cooking to Drive Market
9.11 Brazil Nuts
9.11.1 Bolivia to be Largest Producer of Brazil Nuts

10 Nut Products Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Industrial Food Manufacturers
10.2.1 Chocolate Confectionery Products
10.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Chocolate Confections with Almond Inclusions to Drive Market
10.2.2 Bakery Products
10.2.2.1 Almond Flour Widely Used in Bakery Sector
10.2.3 Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
10.2.3.1 Premium Ice Creams with Nut Inclusions to Drive Market
10.2.4 Cereals & Snack Bars
10.2.4.1 Nut Snack Bars to Gain Popularity in US
10.2.5 Beverages
10.2.5.1 Demand for Milk Substitutes to Create Demand for Nut-Based Beverages
10.2.6 Savory Products
10.2.6.1 Nut Inclusions in Savory Products Building Slowly with Increasing Demand for Protein-Rich Foods
10.3 Foodservice and Bakeries
10.3.1 Bakery Shops
10.3.1.1 Traditional Delicacies Require More Nut Products
10.3.2 Foodservice
10.3.2.1 Demand for Natural Ingredients to Drive Market

11 Nut Products Market, by Quality
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Standard Quality
11.3 Premium/Specialty Products

12 Nut Products Market, by Category
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Conventional
12.3 Organic

13 Nut Products Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
14.3 Key Player Strategies
14.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Key Players
14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
14.5.1 Stars
14.5.2 Emerging Leaders
14.5.3 Pervasive Players
14.5.4 Participants
14.6 Product Type Footprint
14.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)
14.7.1 Progressive Companies
14.7.2 Starting Blocks
14.7.3 Responsive Companies
14.7.4 Dynamic Companies
14.8 Competitive Scenario
14.8.1 New Product Launches
14.8.2 Deals
14.8.3 Others

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Olam International
15.1.2 Barry Callebaut
15.1.3 Blue Diamond Growers
15.1.4 Sucrest GmbH (Subsidiary of Kerry Group)
15.1.5 Zentis GmbH & Co. Kg
15.1.6 Mount Franklin Foods
15.1.7 Mandelin, Inc
15.1.8 Bazzini
15.1.9 Besana
15.1.10 Lubeca
15.1.11 Puratos
15.1.12 Georg Lemke GmbH & Co. Kg
15.1.13 Almendras Llopis S.A.U.
15.1.14 Kanegrade
15.1.15 Moll Marzipan Gmbh
15.1.16 Kondima
15.1.17 Csm
15.1.18 Treehouse Almonds
15.1.19 Royal Nut Company
15.1.20 Stelliferi & Itavex S.P.A (Acquirer: Ferrero International Sa)

16 Adjacent and Related Markets

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0e6ns

