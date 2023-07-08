Any nut granola recipe

'This recipe can be adapted endlessly for whatever nuts, seeds and dried fruit you have in your cupboard,' says Franco - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

This simple granola can be adapted endlessly for whatever nuts, seeds and dried fruit you have in your cupboard; desiccated coconut also makes a delicious addition. The recipe can be scaled up or down and a batch will keep well in an airtight jar for up to three weeks. Dark maple syrup tends to have a higher mineral content than lighter styles, as well as a fuller flavour.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes



Serves

12



Ingredients

4 tbsp rapeseed or sunflower oil

150ml dark maple syrup

250g whole jumbo oats or whole rolled oats

175g unblanched hazelnuts/walnuts/almonds/pecans, roughly chopped

60g pumpkin and/or sunflower seeds

100g dried fruit such as berries, cherries and/or chopped apricots

Coconut yoghurt and chopped fresh fruit, to serve



Method



1. Heat the oven to 150C/130C fan/gas mark 2. Mix the oil and maple syrup in a large bowl then stir in the oats, nuts and seeds and a pinch of salt.

2. Tip the granola onto two baking sheets and spread out evenly. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring once halfway through.

3. Mix in the dried fruit and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes. Leave to cool and become crunchy, then transfer to an air-tight container. Add a small scoopful to a bowl and top with yoghurt and chopped fresh fruit.