Nut clusters recipe
Remember those delicious nut clusters from your childhood? As well as tasting fantastic, they were dead easy to make. You can use whatever nuts you have to hand, and it’s worth making extra as they’ll be gone in no time.
Timings
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Makes
About 20
Ingredients
300g good-quality 70 per cent dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces
50g (shelled weight) good-quality hazelnuts
50g (shelled weight) good-quality walnuts
50g (shelled weight) good-quality almonds
Method
Place the chocolate in a clean bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Make sure you don’t get even the slightest bit of water in the chocolate or it will solidify and you will have to start all over again. Stir the chocolate every so often until it has melted, then remove from the heat.
Chop the nuts coarsely with a heavy knife, then stir them into the chocolate (alternatively you can leave them whole or halved if you like, depending on size). Leave to cool a little in the bowl.
Line a tray with a sheet of baking parchment and drop teaspoonfuls of the mixture on to the parchment, to create little mounds.
Leave to set, then transfer to an airtight container and store in a cool place until required. They’ll last for a week in the fridge.