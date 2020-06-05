NUS student suspended, charged with filming 2 women showering on campus





SINGAPORE — A National University of Singapore (NUS) student was on Friday (5 June) charged with four counts of filming two women showering in a toilet of a residential building on campus.

Jonathan Angga Dharmawan Jie, 23, was charged with four counts of insulting the modesty of women by filming the women showering in the wee hours of the morning on 28 August last year in a residence in University Town. He filmed these women, who cannot be named due to a court gag order, at around 12.25am and 4.11am respectively.

Angga also faces one count each of criminal trespass and of possessing an obscene film.

NUS imposed a suspension on Angga beginning from 30 October last year after it held an internal disciplinary process. The suspension will take effect until the end of the academic year on 7 May 2022. Angga’s academic transcript will hold a notation of the period of suspension.

He has been ordered by NUS to undergo mandatory counselling, supervised community service, as well as rehabilitation and reconciliation sessions with a facilitator.

After serving his suspension, Angga will need to be certified fit to return to campus by the University Health Centre before he can resume his studies.

In response to queries by Yahoo News Singapore, an NUS spokesperson said that the university was alerted to the allegations of voyeurism in August last year.

“We activated the NUS Victim Care Unit to provide immediate care and support to the two victims while internal investigations were conducted,” said the spokesperson.

“Jonathan is not allowed to be in contact with the two victims. He has also been barred from all campus premises during the period of suspension,” added the spokesperson.

Angga will return to court on 26 June.

If convicted on insulting the modesty of a woman, he faces up to a year’s jail, a fine or both. If convicted of criminal trespass, he faces up to three months’ jail and/or a maximum fine of $1,500.

If found guilty of possessing an obscene film, he can be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $20,000.

