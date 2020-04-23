NUS offering 1,000 full-time positions and traineeships for graduating students

FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore

SINGAPORE — The National University of Singapore (NUS) will be offering 1,000 full-time salaried positions and paid traineeships, as well as a suit of courses and programmes, for its graduating students.

The university said in a media release on Friday (24 April) that these career openings from its alma mater – part of its “Resilience and Growth” (R&G) initiative – will be a “timely boost” to the graduates amid a weakened job market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Graduating students are concerned that they cannot land good jobs. The idea of the R&G Initiative is to provide them with opportunities that have strong development potential and which will give them an edge in a competitive market,” said NUS senior deputy president and provost, Professor Ho Teck Hua.

200 full-time positions, 800 traineeships

Students from the graduating class can apply for 200 full-time positions within NUS. These positions span roles in its central administration, 17 faculties and schools, 29 research institutes and centres, and the National University Health System.

Bachelor’s, master’s and PhD graduates may also apply for 800 traineeships in four distinct tracks: executive and professional, education, research, and entrepreneurship:

Trainees on the executive and professional track will participate in administrative and executive functions, such as corporate planning, finance, human resources, procurement, and information technology.

Trainees on the education track will help develop teaching materials, conduct tutorial classes and supervise laboratory sessions.

Trainees on the research track will work with top NUS scientists in conducting cutting-edge research, especially in projects with an industry partner.

Trainees on the entrepreneurship track will be attached to NUS Enterprise for hands-on experience in venture creation to prepare them for their own ventures.

The traineeships come with personalised mentorships and development plans, and run for up to a year. They are launched in partnership with the SGUnited Traineeships Programme and will receive 80 per cent co-funding from Workforce Singapore.

CET courses, certificates of competency

NUS is also launching a specially curated catalogue of Continuing Education and Training (CET) courses and a series of certificates of competency, for the graduating cohort.

The courses aim will sharpen graduates’ skills in areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, finance and accounting, as well as business and management. NUS is working with the Ministry of Education on course fee support for these courses.

Graduating students who enrol in any Master’s degree programmes at NUS may also defer the payment of course fees for up to three years (interest-free) from the date of enrolment.

To apply for the full-time positions, graduates can visit this website, while those interested in applying for traineeship positions and CET/certification courses should visit here.

