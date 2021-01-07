NUS investigating sex-for-grades complaint involving 2 staff and ex-student
SINGAPORE — The National University of Singapore (NUS) is investigating a complaint allegedly involving two staff members having sex with a former student on the basis of sex-for-grades.
The complaint was received by the Whistle-blowing Unit at NUS on 2 December last year, according to a summary of sexual misconduct complaints involving staff received in 2020.
The offence allegedly took place off campus with the complaint listed as pending investigation and classification, and that no police report has been filed.
Inaugural report of sexual misconduct complaints
The summary is contained in the inaugural report of sexual misconduct complaints published by NUS dated 31 December 2020.
Data in the report indicates that the number of sexual misconduct complaints involving staff rose to 10 last year from three in 2019. Of these 10 complaints, five involved staff and students, two involved staff and staff, and the remaining three involved staff and outsiders.
NUS did not break down the classification of the complaints involving staff for 2020. Instead, it listed the nature of the 19 complaints involving staff that it had received between 2016 and 2020.
These complaints were for rape (one), sexual assault (five), verbal or physical contact of a sexual nature (six), making unwanted sexual advances or request for sexual favours (six), and yet to be classified (one).
Number of complaints in 2020 fell from 2019
The report also shows the number of sexual misconduct complaints involving students fell to 12 last year from 25 in 2019.
NUS noted there was an increase in complaints of sexual misconduct in 2019, with the majority of them made after a town-hall meeting on sexual misconduct held in April 2019.
Of the 12 complaints involving students last year, five were adjudicated by the Board of Discipline, one was referred to faculty for disciplinary action, one was listed as no further action being taken due to insufficient evidence, and five are pending investigation.
Similarly, NUS did not break down the classification of the complaints involving students for 2020. It listed down the nature of the 71 complaints involving students that it had received between 2016 and 2020.
These complaints were rape (two), sexual assault (five), verbal or physical contact of a sexual nature (24), voyeurism (18), taking upskirt photos or videos (six), incident exposure (four), disseminating sexual/intimate information about the victim (three), making unwanted sexual advances or request for sexual favours (two), and thefts of undergarments (seven).
