Nursing Home Residents Struggle To Vote Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Rosewood Care Center in Inverness, Ill. on April 13, 2019. Credit - Danielle A. Scruggs—The New York Times/Redux

Ivan Lakos was born in Hungary and came to the United States in 1951 as a displaced person after World War II. He became a citizen after about five years and has voted consistently ever since. But this year, with COVID-19 cases again on the rise in the U.S., the 96-year-old worried whether he’d be able to continue that tradition.

Lakos lives in a skilled nursing home at the Carol Woods Retirement Community in North Carolina, which is home to roughly 500 residents and usually hosts its own polling place with volunteers on hand to help residents fill out ballots and navigate voting machines. But this year, that isn’t an option for him. To protect against COVID-19, the facility has restricted its activities and is currently banning visitors inside the buildings. For Lakos—and roughly 2.2 million other people like him who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the country—that presents a significant barrier to enfranchisement.

“We’re really concerned about folks who are in nursing homes and residential facilities,” says Michelle Bishop, voting rights specialist at the National Disability Rights Network. “A lot of the ways that we relied on getting the ballot to people who lived in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been eliminated by the pandemic.”

While many Americans have turned to absentee and mail-in ballots this year, those methods are not an easy solution for many elderly. “My hands don’t work too well,” says Lakos, considering the possibility of mailing in his ballot. “The pen doesn’t go where I want it to go.” Under a North Carolina law, nursing home staff are not allowed to help residents fill out ballots, and many residents, including Lakos, have no surviving family members nearby who can lend a hand. (Before COVID-19, many North Carolina counties sent teams to nursing homes and other care facilities to help residents cast ballots. But this year, visitor restrictions limited those efforts, too.)

The stakes are particularly high this year because older Americans represented a key voting bloc for Donald Trump in 2016, but recent polls suggest they may be switching sides. Former Vice President Joe Biden now leads Trump among Americans age 65 and over by 21 points in a new CNN poll, by 27 points in an NBC/WSJ poll, and by an even larger margin in a Newsy/YouGov poll of moderate voters in battleground states. Trump himself seems aware of the dangers of this “gray revolt.” On Thursday, he tweeted a video aimed at older voters with the message “TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD!”

But the Trump Administration’s lackluster response to the coronavirus pandemic appears to have resonated among the older population. Most people in residential care facilities are elderly or have disabilities, making them high risk of getting severely ill from the coronavirus. And the pandemic has already hit them hard: at least 40% of all deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have been linked to long-term care facilities. Even seven months into the pandemic, these facilities are still struggling to maintain adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), staffing levels and coronavirus testing to keep everyone safe. Now, visitor restrictions put in place to keep the virus out, combined with pandemic-driven changes to state voting rules and U.S. Postal Service delays have created a perfect storm of obstacles that could mean the disenfranchisement of a vast segment of America’s older and disabled voters.

While there’s very little data about voter participation among nursing home residents, older voters more broadly are among the most politically engaged. In 2016, turnout among those aged 65 and over was 70.9% compared to 46.1% among 18 to 29 year olds, and in 2018, it was 66.1% compared to 35.6% for the younger group.

Trump’s repeated discrediting of mail-in voting and suggesting without evidence that it’s more susceptible than other forms of voting to widespread fraud, has left voting advocates, long-term care facilities and elections officials scrambling to ensure people like Lakos have access to the ballot box. Nursing homes and other facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funds are obligated by federal law to support residents’ rights, which include voting. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which oversees long-term care facilities, put out new guidance this week reminding institutions of this requirement. But institutions are rarely penalized for failing to fulfill that duty, says Nina Kohn, a law professor at Syracuse University who specializes in elder law.

