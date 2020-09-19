Some nursing home residents still waiting for first hug since March

It's been three weeks since the government announced that nursing home residents could get hugs from loved ones, but Bonnie Aigner is still waiting.

"Nothing has changed," said the Upper Coverdale resident.

Despite the Aug. 28 announcement, physical contact still isn't allowed at her mother's Moncton nursing home.

Sussex resident Greg Loosley was able to hug his wife on Sept. 3 — the first one since COVID-19 put long-term care facilities into lockdown.

But he's still waiting to be able to take his wife of 52 years to his apartment for a meal and a change of scenery.

Other homes, meanwhile, are encouraging hugs and off-site visits for the emotional well-being of residents.

Loosley finds the discrepancies between home almost cruel.

When the government announced that designated support people, known as DSPs, would be reintroduced and that off-site visits would be allowed "effective immediately," it left the implementation up to individual long-term care homes.

When asked about discrepancies on Friday, Abigail McCarthy, a communications officer with the Department of Social Development, said each home was responsible for ensuring that public health guidelines were followed.

"As always, it will be up to each facility to develop their individual plan based on Public Health guidance to make sure that visits can be as safe as possible for residents and staff," said McCarthy, declining further comment.

Aigner was told that her mother's nursing home didn't have enough staff to proceed with DSPs and off-site visits. The plan is to start next week, but Aigner isn't holding her breath.

After all, she got her hopes up after the Aug. 28 announcement.

"Yeah, I was real excited. I went, 'Oh, great, now I'll be able to go and see her and give her that quick little hug that she's looking for.' And so far, it's still the same."

Aigner said her mother, Donna Alcox, doesn't understand why her daughter doesn't visit as often and won't touch her.

"It is almost a form of elder abuse, denying them this and taking so long, dragging their feet. Like really, four weeks? Come on."

Aigner said her mother's home is already screening people on the way in, and all visitors have to wear masks and wash or sanitize their hands on entry.

