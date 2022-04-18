‘We have to go’: nursing home residents await evacuation in Donbas

Isobel Koshiw and Ed Ram in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region
·5 min read

Elderly people in east Ukraine are waiting to be moved out as Russian troops advance


In the sleepy village of Chasiv Yar in Ukrainian controlled-Donbas, about 30 elderly people are waiting to be evacuated to western Ukraine. Almost all of them have been ejected from their homes because of the war in the region, which has worsened since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February.

The three houses, run as a charity nursing home, are in an area of Ukraine surrounded on three sides by more than 100,000 Russian troops. For now, life for the residents is relatively quiet. But a major battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces across the area is expected to begin at any moment.

“I saw what happened in Debaltseve. I saw the bodies on the road and the shot-up cars.” said Ievhen Tkachov, the head of the nursing home, about a major battle between Ukrainian and Russian-backed forces that took place in early 2015.

“I know there will be no water, no electricity, no heating, no medicine. This lot will become a mass grave in a matter of days,” said Tkachov, referring to his vulnerable residents. “We have to go.”

For more than a decade, Tkachov and his family, who are Pentecostalists, have been running charity projects for vulnerable people in the Donetsk region. They started by organising summer camps for children living in state-run homes, they then moved on to working with people with drug and alcohol addictions. The nursing home they run is part of a Proliska, a network of non-partisan charitable projects funded in part by the United Nations high commissioner for refugees in six different towns in the Ukrainian-controlled east of the country.

Interactive

When the war in the Donbas started in 2014, elderly people forced to leave their destroyed or cut-off homes were taken care of by a combination of locals, including businesses, and international humanitarian organisations. But as the war in Ukraine dropped out of the headlines and money in the region dried up these elderly people found themselves with nowhere to go, said Tkachov.

“The issue is that the Ukrainian state will only look after elderly people who have no relatives,” said Tkachov. He said that most of the residents’ children did not want to look after them. “The children must go through a court process to sever their ties for the state to take them. The children are either estranged or find it too difficult emotionally.”

In Chasiv Yar there are separate houses for men and women and a third house which acts as a hospice. Several of the residents have already been evacuated.

In the men’s house, the Guardian met a jolly and energetic 84-year-old widower, Yevhen Kryvoshey, who was evacuated a month ago from Izyum. Izyum is a town near Kharkiv which has been a centre of fierce fighting between both sides, and has been described by the city’s authorities as a second Mariupol.

“They don’t have a visitors book, so I’ve written a review myself,” said Kryvoshey, holding a piece of card while balancing on a stick with his other hand. “Your work and labour will stay with me for eternity. I haven’t met so much goodwill in all my life,” read Kryvoshey.

Kryvoshey had been put on a truck by the Ukrainian army in mid-March and taken, together with 40 other residents from Izyum, to a church in north Donetsk region. He spent the night sleeping on a mattress on the church floor. Despite his age and fragility, he had no complaints. “It was comfortable, clean and warm.”

“The only thing was the [army] truck jolted to a halt suddenly on our journey. I hurt my foot and lost my dentures. There’s nowhere open to get new ones,” said Kryvoshey. He also lamented the possessions he had left behind: “Did you know I had to leave my first edition books? I had one from 1872.”

Related: ‘After Bucha, I’m afraid of Russian soldiers’: people in east Ukraine prepare for fresh assault

Not all the residents, however, are as upbeat as Kryvoshey. A few have signs of dementia and about 10 are bedridden. In the hospice house, one 80-year-old man originally from Svitlodarsk, a town on the 2014-2022 eastern Ukraine frontline, was evacuated more than a year ago because of the fighting. He stopped eating from stress a month ago, said Tkachov. His body has withered away and is barely visible beneath the sheets.

Another woman, 72-year-old Larysa Mochaleva, bursts into sobs every time she hears the war mentioned. Her thigh bone was broken three weeks ago when she fell hiding from shelling in her apartment in another frontline town, Popasna. “[Popasana] doesn’t exist anymore,” said Mochaleva.

When Mochaleva was evacuated, her husband was left behind. He found out only by chance that she was now in Chasiv Yar. He is now living in the men’s house. Their son, who fled another town in Donetsk region, will pick them up when they are evacuated to western Ukraine.

Regional mayors in Kramatorsk and Slovyansk towns told the Observer that more than 70% of residents have fled to avoid being caught up in the battle. Many of those who are left, said the mayors, are elderly people who have nowhere to go or are too immobile to travel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.