From nursing to acting: Highlights of sex educator Sue Johanson's career

Sue Johanson, who made her name with frank talk about sex on radio and TV, has died at age 93. Here's a look at some of the highlights of her trailblazing career.

STARTED AS A NURSE: Before she gained fame as a sex educator, Johanson was a registered nurse who got her training at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg. In 1970, she opened a birth control clinic at a Toronto high school and remained its co-ordinator for 16 years.

CROSS-BORDER TV AUDIENCES: In Canada, Johanson hosted the call-in "Sunday Night Sex Show" that aired on W Network from 1996 to 2005. In the United States, "Talk Sex with Sue Johanson" aired on Oxygen TV from 2002 until 2008.

BOOKS: Johanson authored several sex education books over the years, including "Talk Sex," and "Sex, Sex and More Sex."

ACTING GIGS: Johanson appeared in a few episodes of Canadian TV shows Degrassi Junior High and Degrassi: The Next Generation, playing a version of herself as sex educator Dr. Sally.

ORDER OF CANADA: Johanson was awarded the Order of Canada in November 2000, and invested the following year. She was praised for "listening without judgment" and helping Canadians improve their understanding of sexuality and health choices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press