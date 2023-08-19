The nurses suffering from PTSD after befriending Lucy Letby

Nurses

Lucy Letby’s colleagues have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after working with and befriending Britain’s worst child killer.

The small neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester where the murders took place consisted of just 13 cots and was staffed by a close-knit group of 40 nurses.

It was described as a “quiet, sterile place” covered with wires and tubing and filled with the usually monotonous beeping of incubators and monitors.

The room where the most vulnerable babies were cared for, and where the majority of the attacks occurred, did not have a single window.

The neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital

The environment was intense and the relationships staff members developed were equally so, with nurses on the unit forming long-lasting relationships.

“We are a very close group. It has helped”, one nursing assistant who worked alongside Letby and still works at the hospital, told the Telegraph.

Other staff members described the nurses on the unit as being like a “family”.

At 6am on July 3, 2018, the monotonous beeping and the sterile quiet of the unit was shattered by the unimaginable; the arrest of nurse Letby in a dawn raid at her newly bought home for the most incomprehensible of crimes.

Five years later, many of Letby’s former colleagues are still struggling to come to terms with the impact of that moment.

Police at the home of Lucy Letby following her arrest in July 2018 - PA

In the weeks before Letby was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of a further six, the Telegraph reached out to her former colleagues.

None of the nurses the Telegraph approached were willing to discuss, in detail, their association with Letby during her time at the hospital.

When asked why the group continued to remain silent, one senior nurse replied: “It’s too traumatising. We just can’t talk about it.”

Another added: “I know there are people who still want answers. But we still don’t know how this is going to end.”

It is understood that at least three colleagues of Letby have been diagnosed with PTSD and a number of others suffer from severe depression and anxiety.

Some have left the country, others have left nursing, but the majority remain living and working in the area.

Amongst the neonatal unit staff, there were differing opinions, pre-verdict, as to the full extent of Letby’s offending.

One colleague, Janet Cox, has remained supportive of Letby throughout and is believed to have attended the trial on a number of occasions alongside the murderer’s parents.

“She’s her best friend,” a man at Ms Cox’s home said when asked about the pair’s relationship.

Messages revealed during the trial showed how much the nurses leaned on, and relied upon, each other for sympathy and support following the deaths of children in their care.

It was suggested by the prosecution in cross-examination, that it was this sympathy and kindness that Letby had craved.

“You were killing children to get attention, weren’t you? And you’re getting quite a lot of attention now,” Nick Johnson KC, said.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC and Lucy Letby during cross-examination

A relative of another nurse, who also works at the hospital, explained how the group first reacted to Letby’s arrest in 2018.

He said: “The general feeling at the time was a sense of surprise really. I don’t think anyone expected it. I never heard anything openly negative about her.

“I got the vibe initially that everyone was quite shocked and couldn’t understand how this person was involved. I think a lot of the nurses felt it was a bit extreme perhaps at the time. I still can’t make sense of it.

“At the wider hospital now, we just want answers. As residents of Chester, we just want answers. We just want the hospital to be safe.”

In the years before Letby committed her first murder, in June 2015, the hospital launched a fundraising campaign to build a new, bigger neonatal unit.

