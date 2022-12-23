Nurses strikes: New dates for walkouts by NHS workers from Royal College of Nursing announced for January

(Getty Images)

Nurses have called fresh strike action in January as their pay dispute with the Government escalates.

The Royal College of Nursing said the action will take place on on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19.

RCN General Secretary & Chief Executive Pat Cullen said: “The Government had the opportunity to end this dispute before Christmas but instead they have chosen to push nursing staff out into the cold again in January.

“I do not wish to prolong this dispute, but the Prime Minister has left us with no choice.”

It follows two days of strike action held in England, Northern Ireland and Wales on December 15 and 20.

The RCN had given the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, until last night to say he was prepared to reopen negotiations over pay or it would escalate the strikes.

However, ministers and their allies are braced for a period of growing unpopularity as the number of unions on strike grows.

Junior doctors are poised to join nurses and ambulance workers in taking industrial action in the new year, with the British Medical Association (BMA) launching a strike ballot on 9 January.

Members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) also recently voted on whether to stage industrial action over pay. Midwives in Wales voted to strike but action in England will not go ahead as numbers taking part in the ballot fell just short of the 50 per cent turnout needed.

Meanwhile, the RCM in Scotland has voted “resoundingly” to reject the latest pay offer, forcing the RCM Board to meet to decide on the next steps. NHS physiotherapy staff in England and Wales have also voted to take strike action.

Unison members working for ambulance trusts across England will hold separate 24-hour walkouts on 11 and 23 January. It comes after industrial action on Wednesday in which thousands of ambulance workers from three unions went on strike for the first time in 30 years.