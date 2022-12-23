Nurses strikes: Which London and UK hospitals are affected?

A new round of strikes by nurses is planned for January as their pay issue with the government gets worse.

About 10,000 NHS nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland went on strike for the second time in December in a protest about pay and the safety of patients, after rejecting the offer of a 4.75 per cent pay rise.

If the Government refuses to give in to demands for an inflation-busting pay increase, union leaders have warned that nurses’ strikes might go on for six months.

The Royal College of Nursing blasted the health secretary’s “belligerence” over not being open to pay talks.

When will nurses go on strike?

The Royal College of Nursing announced that the strikes will take place on January 18 and 19.

Previous industrial action took place on December 15 and 20 across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Further strikes could take place until early May 2023.

Where have nurses voted to go on strike?

London

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

North Central London integrated care board (ICB)

Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

St Thomas’ Hospital in central London (PA Archive)

South-east

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

South-west

Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB

Devon ICB

Devon Partnership NHS Trust

Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Gloucestershire ICB

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

North Bristol NHS Trust

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

West Midlands

The picket line outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham on Tuesday December 20 (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Birmingham and Solihull ICB

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust

Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

Story continues

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

East Midlands

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (PA Archive)

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

East of England

Addenbrooke’s University Hospital in Cambridge (PA Wire)

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB

Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

North-west

North West Ambulance Service (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Found Trust

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

North of England

Furness General Hospital, part of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay (PA Archive)

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Yorkshire and the Humber

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Wales

Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Digital Health and Care Wales

Health Education and Improvement Wales

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Powys Teaching Local Health Board

Public Health Wales

Swansea Bay University Health Board

Velindre NHS Trust

Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Headquarters

Wales Shared Services Partnership

Northern Ireland

Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

Business Services Organisation

Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service

Northern Ireland Practice and Education Council

Public Health Agency

Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Western Health and Social Care Trust