Nurses strikes: Which London and UK hospitals are affected?
A new round of strikes by nurses is planned for January as their pay issue with the government gets worse.
About 10,000 NHS nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland went on strike for the second time in December in a protest about pay and the safety of patients, after rejecting the offer of a 4.75 per cent pay rise.
If the Government refuses to give in to demands for an inflation-busting pay increase, union leaders have warned that nurses’ strikes might go on for six months.
The Royal College of Nursing blasted the health secretary’s “belligerence” over not being open to pay talks.
When will nurses go on strike?
The Royal College of Nursing announced that the strikes will take place on January 18 and 19.
Previous industrial action took place on December 15 and 20 across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Further strikes could take place until early May 2023.
Where have nurses voted to go on strike?
London
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust
Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
North Central London integrated care board (ICB)
Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust
South-east
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
South-west
Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB
Devon ICB
Devon Partnership NHS Trust
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Gloucestershire ICB
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
North Bristol NHS Trust
Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust
West Midlands
Birmingham and Solihull ICB
Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust
Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
East Midlands
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
East of England
Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust
Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust
Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
North-west
Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Found Trust
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust
Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
North of England
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Yorkshire and the Humber
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Wales
Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board
Digital Health and Care Wales
Health Education and Improvement Wales
Hywel Dda University Health Board
Powys Teaching Local Health Board
Public Health Wales
Swansea Bay University Health Board
Velindre NHS Trust
Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Headquarters
Wales Shared Services Partnership
Northern Ireland
Belfast Health and Social Care Trust
Business Services Organisation
Northern Health and Social Care Trust
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service
Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service
Northern Ireland Practice and Education Council
Public Health Agency
Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority
South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust
Southern Health and Social Care Trust
Western Health and Social Care Trust