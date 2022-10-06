Nurses to begin ‘once in a generation’ vote on strike action

Nurses

Thousands of NHS operations could be cancelled if nurses go out on strike, it has emerged, as voting opens on Thursday on whether to take industrial action over pay.

Around 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are being asked if they want to mount a campaign of industrial action in the union’s first UK-wide ballot.

The union is encouraging members to vote in favour of strike action.

It is the first time in its 106-year history that the RCN has balloted members across the UK on strike action and it is urging them to vote in favour. The ballot lasts for four weeks and closes on November 2.

Any action taken by RCN will follow the “life-preserving care model”, meaning accident and emergency and intensive care nurses would be exempt from taking part.

Community nurses who provide life-saving medication would also be exempt from strike action.

Elective procedures could be delayed or cancelled

But The Telegraph understands theatre nurses assisting during scheduled surgeries would not be exempt under this model, meaning elective procedures could be delayed or cancelled if strike action goes ahead.

It is understood the level of treatment delivered by the nurses would be based on patient need and risk to life, rather than system convenience.

Around 6.8 million patients are currently waiting to start treatment on the NHS, the highest on record, while 15 million patients undergo elective treatment a year in England.

Health sources said plans will be in place to cover any striking staff to ensure patients still get the care they need.

The RCN said new analysis by London Economics to coincide with the ballot launch showed that pay for nurses has declined at twice the rate of the private sector in the last decade.

Nurses’ real-terms earnings have fallen by 6 per cent compared with 3.2 per cent for private sector employees, it was found.

Earlier this year, the Government gave most NHS workers a £1,400 pay rise, far below what unions had been calling for.

Pat Cullen, RCN general secretary, said in a message to those being balloted: “This is a once-in-a-generation chance to improve your pay and combat the staff shortages that put patients at risk.

“Governments have repeatedly neglected the NHS and the value of nursing. We can change this if together we say ‘enough is enough’.”