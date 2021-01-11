Nurseries in England warn they face ruin without Covid support

Maya Wolfe-Robinson and Rhi Storer
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA</span>
Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Nurseries in England have warned they could go out of business without urgent financial support during lockdown, as staff described feeling unsafe and unsupported as coronavirus hospitalisations soar.

During the first national lockdown starting in March last year nurseries were closed and the government provided funding for all the children on their books, but this time they have been left open and money is only given for those who attend.

Many families are choosing to keep their children at home and private nurseries are not able to charge fees for children who are self-isolating, leaving them struggling to pay their staffing, rent and other fixed costs.

Tulip Siddiq, the shadow minister for children and early years, said early years providers were being placed in an impossible financial position, saying nearly 19,000 could close within six months.

Pressure is also growing on the government to include nursery staff as one of the priority groups for the vaccine, after nearly half a million people signed a petition calling for their inclusion alongside teachers, forcing a parliamentary debate on Monday evening.

The government’s joint committee on vaccination and immunisation has published a list of groups of people who will be prioritised to receive a vaccine for Covid-19 in the UK. The list is:

1 All those 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers.

2 All those 75 and over.

3 All those 70 and over.

4 All those 65 and over.

5 Adults under 65 at high at risk of serious disease and mortality from Covid-19.

6 Adults under 65 at moderate risk of at risk of serious disease and mortality from Covid-19.

7 All those 60 and over.

8 All those 55 and over.

9 All those 50 and over.

10 Rest of the population.

The health minister, Matt Hancock, acknowledged nursery workers had “a good case” on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, while hinting there could be tougher lockdown restrictions, including closing nurseries.

Following calls from unions last week for nurseries to close to all but vulnerable children and those of key workers, the chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, said on Monday that nurseries were remaining open to “allow people who need to go to work or need to do particular activities, to do so.” He emphasised the low risk of the virus to children, but nursery workers said they felt the risk to staff was being ignored.

Carly Morrison, who runs Little Lambs nursery in Bolton, said she was “absolutely shocked” when the government announced nurseries would remain open. She said: “The whole country has been instructed to avoid going out but my staff have been instructed to work with no social distancing, no PPE because we can’t wear it when we’re working with the children, no prospect of vaccinations and no access to priority tests.”

default

Dr Kate Hardy, an associate professor in work and employment at the University of Leeds, said: “In no other industry – other than perhaps sex work – are workers required to intimately deal with the bodily fluids of others without PPE.” Hardy, who is leading a project researching childcare during the pandemic, warned early years staff were not disposable.

“If nurseries and early years stay open, the abject failures of the government will be paid for with the lives and health of some of our most essential women workers. The sector may well face the devastation inflicted on care home staff during the first wave.”

A nursery worker in Hertfordshire said the rise in cases meant she no longer felt safe at work. “I absolutely adore my job and would do anything to protect the children. However, I feel this is now out of my hands to protect the children within my setting.”

She contacted the Guardian the day she was forced to miss her grandfather’s funeral, due to caring for a child with a high temperature the day before. “I feel the government have completely let us down and we have had no recognition throughout this process.”

One deputy manager of a nursery in London said previous safety processes implemented on reopening in June “have completely gone out the window”, saying disposable gloves and aprons were only worn intermittently during the day and staff struggled to find time to clean and disinfect.

“All decisions appear to be economically motivated; the perception within the team – rightly, in my opinion – is that nursery settings are staying open simply to facilitate parents of young children working productively from home while their children are at nursery,” she said.

Brighton and Hove became the first council to ignore the government’s advice last Thursday after it told its council-run nurseries to close to all but the vulnerable children and those of key workers. However, the bulk of the sector are privately run nurseries, many of whom say they cannot afford to restrict attendance.

Zoe Raven, who runs Acorn Early Years Foundation, also worries whether some of the 13 nurseries within her group will survive, particularly those in areas of social deprivation, which are struggling the most.

She said she was concerned about protecting her staff after government guidance was updated to specify that clinically vulnerable staff would not meet the criteria to be furloughed. “I have pregnant staff and those with other health conditions – there’s no way I can force them to come to work when there’s this potentially dangerous virus that they’re more susceptible to.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The early years’ experience is vital for a child’s education and it gives them skills like communication that they will use throughout their life and which is not something that can be taught remotely.

“Current evidence suggests that pre-school children (0<5 years) are less susceptible to infection and are unlikely to be playing a driving role in transmission. Our youngest children have the lowest level of contact with others outside their households and so long as settings follow systems of controls the risk of transmission is low.”

Latest Stories

  • The Raptors seem to have found a solution to their biggest problem

    By removing Aron Baynes and Alex Len from the rotation, the Raptors appear to have landed on a lineup and are rediscovering the identity that made them so good last season.

  • Ben Roethlisberger undecided on retirement, but hopes the Steelers want him back

    Big Ben isn't ready to make any decisions about his future just yet.

  • Why the PGA made the right decision in stripping Trump of 2022 major

    The PGA made the correct decision to withdraw the 2022 PGA Championship from President Trump's Bedminster golf course.

  • Browns troll JuJu Smith-Schuster after massive wild-card win: 'The Browns is the Browns!'

    "Corvette Corvette"

  • Pascal Siakam on potential game-winner: ‘I thought it was going in'

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses the final play where he missed a game winning shot, who the play was actually for and what he wishes he could have done differently.

  • Kevin Durant: 'We support him 100 percent' after Kyrie Irving misses third straight game due to 'personal reasons'

    Though he hasn't confirmed, Kyrie Irving's absence is reportedly in response to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • DJ LeMahieu engaging other teams in free agency with Yankees slow to meet his price

    Despite his stated preference for returning to the Yankees, free agent DJ LeMahieu has instructed his representatives to engage other teams as he has become dismayed by negotiations with New York.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Baker Mayfield says he met one of his linemen for the first time in the locker room before the game

    As if the Browns' week wasn't wild enough, Baker Mayfield didn't meet one of his lineman until they were both in the locker room on Sunday.

  • Viral Bills fan shown crying on TV had visited grandfather's grave the day before Buffalo's win

    Jay Poch said he was thinking about his family when he broke down and TV cameras found him.

  • As Premier League heads into business end of season, no clear favorite has emerged

    Liverpool is banged up. Manchester United is mercurial. Spurs have a thin squad. Manchester City still stumbles too much. What are we to make of it?

  • The 8 best gloves for cold weather running or training

    Say goodbye to freezing fingers this winter.

  • NFL wild-card betting recap: Bettor wins $500K bet on Browns as underdogs rule weekend

    Underdogs covered the spread in four of the six NFL wild-card games, with two winning outright.

  • 2021 NFL draft: 15 prospects to watch in Alabama-Ohio State national title game

    There will be a ton of future NFL talent on the field in Monday's CFP championship game.

  • Jets add Titans OC Arthur Smith to list of HC candidates

    NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith on Monday for their head coaching vacancy.Smith is the eighth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets, who are also expected to interview New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn later Monday.New York, which fired Adam Gase after two seasons, spoke to Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus and Los Angeles Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday. The Jets have also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady.The 38-year-old Smith has been a Titans assistant for 10 seasons, including the last two as Tennessee's offensive co-ordinator. He is expected to interview with several of the six teams looking for a head coach.Smith oversaw an offence that tied for second this season in total yards per game, led by 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry. He has also helped Ryan Tannehill, the AP Comeback Player of the Year last season, become one of the NFL's most efficient passers. Tannehill threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes this season.The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. Smith's offence struggled against the Ravens as Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards and the Titans were held to their fewest points.Smith began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina, his alma mater, in 2006. He spent two seasons as a defensive quality assistant for Washington before going to Mississippi as a defensive intern and administrative assistant in 2010.Smith was hired in 2011 by Mike Munchak in Tennessee as a defensive quality control coach. He became the offensive quality control coach the next season, and was promoted to offensive line and tight ends assistant in 2013. New head coach Ken Whisenhunt kept him on his staff in 2014 as the assistant tight ends coach before he was promoted to tight ends coach by Mike Mularkey in 2016.Smith was again retained in 2018 when Mike Vrabel took over as coach, and promoted to offensive co-ordinator in 2019.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Report: Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis to make season debut vs. Pelicans after offseason knee surgery

    Kristaps Porzingis missed the first nine games after offseason knee surgery.

  • Blue Bombers re-sign versatile defensive back Brandon Alexander

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. Alexander returns to the Bombers for a fourth season. The Orlando native was limited to 10 games in 2019 due to injury. He was shifted from halfback to safety, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup with an interception against Hamilton. Alexander has 126 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in three years with Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers also announced Monday that they added Winnipeg-born receiver Macho Bockru and Canadian defensive tackle Zach Houghron. Bockru, who finished his U Sports tenure with the University of Manitoba in 2019, was a Canada West all star in his final year after leading the Bisons in receiving yards with 493 on 34 receptions.  Houghron, from Toronto, appeared in 22 games over four years with the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks. He had two sacks, 7.5 tackles and two pass knockdowns in seven games in 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • 3 coaches under increasing pressure in the Bundesliga

    BERLIN — Five coaches have already lost their jobs in the Bundesliga this season and three more need a quick change in fortune to avoid joining them.Hertha Berlin’s Bruno Labbadia, Cologne’s Markus Gisdol and Hoffenheim’s Sebastian Hoeneß all need to turn things around soon.Hertha next visits Cologne on Saturday before hosting Hoffenheim in Berlin on Tuesday. Hoffenheim then hosts Cologne the following weekend.Labbadia is struggling under the weight of expectation following the recent investments of 374 million euros ($450 million) from backer Lars Windhorst. The German entrepreneur has yet to receive any encouraging signs that his money has been well spent.Hertha travelled to struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday hopeful of claiming back-to-back wins for the first time this season after a 3-0 victory over Schalke, but the team produced a lacklustre performance and was lucky to only lose 1-0.“There are no excuses for such a performance. It’s hard to explain,” Hertha left back Maximilian Mittelstädt said.Hertha is only five points above the relegation zone after 15 games — far from where club officials and players expected to be. Labbadia complained after the game in Bielefeld that he hadn’t foreseen “so many absences on the field.”But Hertha hasn’t impressed since starting the league with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen in September. That was followed by four losses. Hertha has only won three games since and was unable to follow any of them with another win.Hertha general manager Michael Preetz is also under pressure after years of underwhelming disappointment.Hoffenheim is a point behind Hertha and paying the price for a host of coronavirus infections and injuries. Hoeneß — the nephew of Bayern Munich great Uli Hoeneß — is under pressure after Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Schalke, which hadn’t won any of its previous 30 league games.But Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp has voiced his support for the coach and said the problems are elsewhere.“I have confidence in the people involved to cope with the situation and I’ve told them this personally,” Hopp said after the latest loss.Gisdol also has the backing of his boss at Cologne, Horst Heldt, but local media reports suggest the game against Hertha could be decisive for the 51-year-old coach after last weekend’s 5-0 loss to Freiburg.Cologne’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in November ended an 18-game run without a victory, but the team has only one victory, over struggling Mainz, from six league games since.Dortmund’s Lucien Favre, Schalke’s David Wagner and Manuel Baum, and Mainz’s Achim Beierlorzer and Jan-Moritz Lichte have already been fired this season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • NCAAW top 5 performances: Aliyah Boston vs. Rhyne Howard; Washington State's clutch freshman

    It was arguably one of the best and most competitive weekends women’s basketball has had in quite a while.