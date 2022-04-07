Nurse trying to nap on Southwest flight wakes up to passenger groping her, feds say

Hayley Fowler
·5 min read
Wilfredo Lee/AP

An emergency room nurse had just finished a full day of work and was looking forward to taking a nap when she boarded Southwest Airlines Flight 2026 bound for Atlanta, Georgia, according to federal court filings.

But shortly after falling asleep, prosecutors said, she woke up to find a stranger’s hand on her thigh.

The nurse reportedly removed the man’s hand and asked him to stop, but the unwanted touching continued, prosecutors said.

Now that stranger, 36-year-old Scott Russell Granden, of St. Louis, Missouri, will serve federal prison time after pleading guilty to felony charges of abusive sexual contact.

Granden was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison in the Northern District of Georgia on Tuesday, April 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said Granden’s actions “humiliated and degraded” the female passenger, and prosecutors urged the judge to sentence him at the high end of the recommended guidelines, according to court filings.

“He was engaging in a form of sexual bullying,” they said. “His crime is one of depravity, and it calls for a significant sentence.”

Public defenders appointed to represent Granden did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday, April 7.

The nurse encountered Granden on March 25, 2021, during a night flight from St. Louis to Atlanta, where she was planning to spend the weekend with friends. According to court documents, he was late and had to look for an empty seat — which happened to be next to her.

Prosecutors referred to the nurse in court documents as R.A.K.

R.A.K. reportedly told investigators that Granden was chatty when he boarded but she was tired and eager to sleep, so she drifted off after take-off. The nurse then “woke up abruptly” to find his hand on her leg, the government said in court documents.

“She innocently thought that he was bracing himself because of turbulence,” prosecutors said. “She was wrong.”

Granden was accused of moving his hand up her thigh toward her groin. R.A.K. removed it and told him to stop, the government said, but he did it again. Prosecutors said the nurse once again “pushed his hand away” and “ordered him to stop.”

R.A.K. tried to go back to sleep and closed her eyes. This time, Granden “nuzzled his face into R.A.K.’s neck, kissed her neck and told her how good she smelled,” court documents state. She told him to stop only to have him thrust his hands inside the pocket of her hoodie where her own hands were resting, prosecutors said.

Eventually he stopped, the government said, and the nurse tried to fall asleep again. But Granden squeezed her thigh a few minutes later, thensaid he had to use the bathroom.

R.A.K., who had an aisle seat, had to get up to let him out, at which point prosecutors said Granden slapped her on the butt.

In interviews with investigators after the plane landed, the passenger in the window seat said she thought R.A.K. and Granden were together because of his constant touching. But when Granden got up to use the bathroom, prosecutors said, R.A.K. looked at the passenger and asked, “Is he touching you too?”

The government said the window passenger was “in shock” and told investigators that she would have intervened if she had realized they weren’t a couple.

According to court documents, the window passenger “saw a look of desperation in R.A.K.’s eyes” and together they summoned a flight attendant, who moved Granden to another seat for the duration of the flight.

“The defendant’s actions were degrading and humiliating to R.A.K. He had no respect for her dignity and privacy, and being told to stop at least twice had no effect on him,” prosecutors said in sentencing documents. “It is unbelievable that, in the age of ‘no means no’ and ‘#metoo,’ a man would think that he can fondle a complete stranger whose only mistake was being on the same plane that he was on.”

The government said Granden’s alleged misconduct didn’t stop there.

When officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to the gate after the plane landed and took him into custody, prosecutors said, Granden “started to shout vile racial epithets” at a Black police officer. He is accused of repeating the slurs multiple times.

Then, as he was being escorted to a police car, Granden reportedly pulled his pants down and yelled, “Rape!”

“Possibly wanting to show that his bigotry was not confined to race, the defendant called the APD officer a homophobic slur several times,” prosecutors said.

According to the government, Granden’s behavior after the flight “confirms that he has no respect for appropriate social boundaries.”

Granden was charged by criminal complaint on March 25, 2021. A grand jury indicted him in April, and he pleaded guilty in September.

Granden was released from jail on certain conditions — including home detention — after his initial arrest. But prosecutors later asked to have his bond revoked, saying he failed to follow curfew and never showed up for drug tests. A judge placed him on home confinement instead.

According to the government, Granden again failed to report for drug testing and ultimately tested positive for marijuana, prompting the judge to revoke his bond.

He has remained in custody since November, court documents show.

Unruly passenger attacks gate agent after he’s booted from Southwest flight, cops say

No mask mandate on planes? Airline CEOs urge Biden for return to pre-COVID normalcy

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

Man ‘sucker punches’ officer in the head at Utah airport, police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T

  • Fleury stays unbeaten with Wild with 3-1 win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago, as the Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored. Fleury is 3-0-0 since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots in those

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • Fallout of Jay Beagle's actions sheds light on NHL's systemic violence problem

    Violence in hockey is regularly on display. What sits beneath the surface is how race impacts the perception of fighting in the NHL and other professional sports leagues.

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Family of Mike Bossy says Islanders great 'resting peacefully' at home, continues cancer battle

    The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday. The news comes contrary to a report by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report. Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kyle Lowry gets massive ovation, epic tribute video in return to Toronto

    The greatest Raptor of all-time came home to a hero's welcome.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Haula scores two goals, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 5-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night in the first of a home-and-home between the teams. Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20. Gustav Nyquist and Justin