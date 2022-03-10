Nurse sparks a debate about Target raising starting pay to up to $24 an hour

Amber Raiken
·2 min read
A nurse has sparked a debate about starting wages, as some Target stores are paying their employees up to $24 an hour.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Riley, @thatnurseriley, noted how Target is increasing its hourly wages for employees this year. Throughout the clip, Riley could be seen posing in front of a news article, written byAlabama Live, with the headline: “Target starting pay raised to $24 hour.”

As she lip synced to an audio saying, “That’ll do it…you do not have to worry about me,” Riley took off her stethoscope and work badge and placed them into her bag.

@target where should I send my resume?” Riley wrote in the caption.

As of 10 March, the video has received over 2.2.m views, with many TikTok users sympathising with Riley, as they also work in the medical field.

“More than what I make,” one viewer said in the comments. “Bye medical field.”

“To think I started as an RN on an understaffed med surg floor for less,” another added.

Others said that they weren’t too surprised that some Target employees have a $24 per hour wage, one of which said: “Yuuuup. Medical field better start paying our worth or they can catch us all at target and McDonald’s”

Many TikTok users claimed that they’re Target workers and didn’t exactly believe that the company will be raising employees’ wages.

“As someone who works at Target,” a comment reads.”It’s a PR stunt. Don’t believe a word they say.”

“Me, as a target employee, wondering where my $24 per hour,” another added.

In a press release shared on 28 February, Target announced that they were setting new starting wages for employees who are paid hourly, ranging from $15 to up to $24 an hour. However, the exact pay for Target’s team members depends on “the job and the location.” The wages, set by the retailer, are also based on factors like “local wage data.”

The Independent has reached out to Riley and Target for comment.

