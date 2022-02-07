Nurse sets coworker on fire in hospital break room, New Jersey officials say

A travel nurse is accused of setting fire to his coworker in a New Jersey hospital and fleeing in his car before law enforcement arrived, a hospital spokesperson said.

The incident unfolded early Monday, Feb. 7, at Hackensack University Medical Center in northeast New Jersey and left the victim with third-degree burns, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. According to the release, police received a 911 call at 5:15 a.m. ET that a hospital employee was “attacked and burned by another individual in a break room.”

“Violence will not be tolerated in our network,” Hackensack Meridian Health said in a statement. “Our doctors, nurses and teams are true heroes and deserve our respect. The safety of our patients and our team members is Hackensack Meridian Health’s highest priority.”

The victim, whose job title was not released, had third-degree burns on her upper body and hands and was treated in the emergency room at Hackensack University Medical Center before being transferred to another medical facility, the prosecutor’s office said. She also had a cut on her hand that required stitches.

There were “no witnesses to the incident and police have no motive for the attack at this time,” Hackensack Meridian said.

Additional security was stationed at the hospital after the attack.

The alleged attacker was as a contracted agency nurse, according to Hackensack Meridian.

Also known as a travel nurse, contract nurses work on a short-term basis and travel to different health care facilities that have specific staffing needs, particularly during shortages. Demand for travel nurses has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting many to leave their full-time positions in favor of salaries that are two or three times higher as a travel nurse.

Hackensack Meridian said the travel nurse accused in the attack passed a background check, drug screening and license review before he was cleared to work by the agency that provides travel workers to its network.

He had been at Hackensack University Medical Center since November, officials said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Hackensack Police Department are investigating the incident. Hackensack Meridian declined to provide additional details due to the ongoing investigation but said officials are cooperating with law enforcement.

