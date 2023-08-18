Nurse Lucy Letby guilty of murdering seven babies on neonatal unit in year-long killing spree

A nurse branded the “Angel of Death” who murdered seven babies and attempted to kill six more in a horrifying poisoning campaign is facing life in prison.

Lucy Letby, 33, “played God” as she stalked the words of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital, callously injecting air and fluids including insulin and milk into babies in her care between June 2015 and June 2016.

The convictions make Letby the worst child serial killer in modern British history.

Parents were left devastated by the sudden and unexplained deterioration of their child’s health, but trusted Letby implicitly as the nurse who had been apparently providing care in their hour of need.

The finger of suspicion eventually pointed at Letby after a spike in the hospital’s child mortality rate, and investigations by consultants revealed she had been on duty and with access to the babies repeatedly when babies sudden began to collapse.

Some babies survived an attack by Letby but were then targeted again in a determined attempt to end their lives, Manchester crown court heard during her nine-month trial.

In notes found after a raid on Letby’s home, an apparent confession was found, saying: “I AM EVIL I DID THIS”,

A jury found Letby guilty of seven counts of murder and six charges of attempted murder. Jurors were undecided on a further six charges of attempted murder, and she was cleared of one charge of attempted murder.

Full timeline of Lucy Letby’s campaign of evil

Lucy Letby’s parents stopped attending court once the first guilty verdicts were delivered (PA)

She will now be sentenced by Mr Justice Goss, and almost certainly faces the prospect of the rest of her life in prison.

Letby broke down in tears when the first verdicts were delivered days ago, which could not be reported on until the end of the trial.

Families of the victims have been in court throughout, while Letby’s parents stopped attending court after the first guilty verdicts were delivered.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC said consultants on the neo-natal unit noticed the sharp rise in deaths and went looking for a cause.

Story continues

“Their concern was that babies who were dying had deteriorated unexpectedly. Not only that, but when babies collapsed they did not respond to appropriate and timely resuscitation”, he said.

Hand-written note found by police in their search of Lucy Letby’s home (PA)

“Some other babies who did not die collapsed dramatically but then recovered – their collapses and recoveries defied the normal experience of the treating doctors.”

He said they found “one common denominator” – Letby – who was a “constant malevolent presence when things took a turn for the worse”.

The trial heard harrowing evidence from parents of the babies targeted by Letby, as well as from her colleagues who began to fear that something terrible was happening.

One of the murdered babies’ mothers recalled hearing “horrendous” screams and walking in to find Letby alone in the room with her five-day-old incubated son.

Parents of two of nurse Lucy Letby’s victims want a public inquiry into her employers at the Countess of Chester Hospital (PA Archive)

“I walked over to the incubator to see he had blood coming out of his mouth”, she said, but was then told by Letby: “Trust me, I’m a nurse.”

She said Letby blamed the bleeding on a feeding tube rubbing her son’s throat, but less than five hours later the young boy – whose health had been improving after he was born 11-week premature – was declared dead.

“I trusted her. Completely”, said the mother, when asked if she had accepted Letby’s explanation of the bleeding.

Other parents described being hugged and comforted by Letby, their main point of contact on the unit, after she had murdered or attempted to murder their child.

The nurse killed one baby when he was just 24 hours old by injecting him with air, and she tried to kill his twin sister the very next day.

In the notes later found at Letby’s home, she had written: “I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough” and added: “I am a horrible evil person.”

Mr Johnson told jurors Letby was “completely out of control” by June 2016, when she attacked three babies on her return from a holiday in Ibiza. Two boys were murdered and she attempted to kill a third boy, the court heard.

The moment of Lucy Letby’s arrest (via REUTERS)

She had “got away with so much” by that point that she had the “misplaced confidence that she could pretty much do whatever she wanted”.

Letby remarked to a colleague about one of the boys “he’s not leaving here alive, is he?”, she had texted a friend about going back to work “with a bang”, and the prosecutor said Letby knew what she was planning.

“She was controlling things. She was enjoying what was going on and happily predicting what she knew was going to happen”, he said. “She was in effect playing God.”

Colleagues of Letby raised their suspicions, leading to her being removed from the neo-natal unit in July 2016 as an investigation began.

She was in her pyjamas at home in bed when she was arrested and led away in handcuffs by police, and told the court in her evidence that she was “devastated” to be accused.

“I only ever did my best to care for them – I am there to help and to care, not to hurt”, she insisted.

Originally from Hereford, the court heard Letby studied for her nursing degree at Chester University and had been working as a nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital since qualifying a few years before the murders.

Her parents, John, 76, and Susan, 62, watched on in court along with some of the victims’ families as Letby gave evidence.