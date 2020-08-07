Nurse has leg amputated after dismissing pain as cramps during coronavirus shifts

Sette Buenaventura was diagnosed with a sarcoma and had to have her leg amputated. (Caters)

A nurse had her leg amputated to save her life after putting the pain of a tumour down to cramps caused by working long hours on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sette Buenaventura, 26, from Eccles, Greater Manchester, had been putting in 12-hour shifts when she noticed a throbbing in her right calf back in April.

Putting the pain down to her gruelling work schedule, she shrugged it off. But when it became a struggle to walk she decided to get it checked out.

Tests revealed Buenaventura had a sarcoma, a rare type of cancer, which within weeks had doubled in size to that of a golf ball.

The nurse was devastated to learn the only way to save her life was to amputate her leg from the top of her knee.

And just four weeks after being diagnosed, she was getting used to life with one leg.

“They told me the only way they could save my life was to remove my leg,” she says. “I was diagnosed in April and my leg was gone by May.

“There was just no time to worry about it, I just had to take in what they were saying and I just got on with it knowing that I didn’t have a choice.”

The nurse was diagnosed in April and had her leg removed below the knee in May. (Caters)

Buenaventura says the news came as a particular shock as she had always tried to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“I was so upset, I like to look after myself and try to be healthy, I work in healthcare and never expected this to happen,” she says.

“It was a huge shock to the system because originally I was told I would just have surgery and be left with a scar, but in the time it took them to take scans of the rest of my body to check for spreading the original lump doubled in size.

“They told me that the only way they could save my life was to remove my leg from the top of my knee. It was a horrible feeling, but It all happened so fast that I didn’t really have time to process what was going on.

“I can’t look in the mirror now and don’t want to as it’s too much to acknowledge that what I’m seeing in the mirror is the new me.”

Buenaventura is now adjusting to life after having her leg amputated. (Caters)

