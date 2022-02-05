Nurse, Jenner notch hat tricks, Canada defeats Finland 11-1 in Olympic women's hockey

·2 min read

BEIJING — Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each scored hat tricks for Canada in an 11-1 win over Finland in Olympic women's hockey Saturday.

Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey each scored twice for Canada, which improved to 2-0 in Pool A. Jamie Lee Rattray also scored in the victory and Natalie Spooner had four assists.

Canadian starter Ann-Renée Desbiens made 28 saves for her second win of the tournament.

Minnimari Tuominen scored Finland's lone goal. Meeri Raisanen stopped 28 of 35 shots over two periods. Anni Keisala had 11 saves in the third for the Finns (0-2)

Canada meets Russia on Monday and caps the preliminary round Tuesday against the United States.

The Canadians were minus forward Melodie Daoust, who injured her right arm when she was checked hard into the boards in Thursday's 12-1 win over Switzerland to open the tournament.

Her status is "day-to-day" and Daoust expected to return to the lineup later in the tournament, Hockey Canada said in a statement before Saturday's game.

Daoust led Canada to a world championship last summer in Calgary with six goals and six assists in seven games.

Finland was without head coach Pasi Mustonen, who left the team in Beijing and went home because of family illness. Assistant coach Juuso Toivola took over behind Finland's bench.

Mustonen coached the Finnish women to Olympic bronze in 2018 and world championship silver in 2019. The host Finns upset Canada in the semifinal of the 2019 world championship in Espoo.

Finland has turned over a third of their roster since that championship, however. They wilted under Canada's puck pressure and fell apart defensively in the second period with five goals-against.

It was Canada's most lopsided win over Finland since a 15-0 thumping in 2010.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. Canada improved to 2-0 with the win, while Finland fell to 0-2. For the second straight game, Fillier got the scoring started for the Canadians as part of a two-goal performance.

  • Canada’s ski wax concoctions are a closely guarded secret

    Canadian ski technicians have developed secret custom concoctions of ski waxes they hope will be liquid 'gold' for Canada's Olympic ski teams at Beijing 2022.

  • US backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating critical habitat for a Nevada wildflower it plans to list as endangered amid a conflict over a mine to produce lithium batteries for electric vehicles critical to the Biden administration's plans to combat climate change. The agency on Wednesday proposed designating critical habitat for Tiehm's buckwheat on a high-desert ridge near the California line halfway between Reno and Las Vegas. It's the only place in the world

  • 'A lot of people aren't getting paid': Traveling nurses claim Jogan Health Solutions owes them money

    For some healthcare workers, burnout has less to do with the coronavirus pandemic and more to do with compensation. Traveling nurses and other healthcare workers have come forward alleging they have not been paid, sometimes for months at a time, by Jogan Health Solutions.

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,271.85, up 177.84 points.) Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML). Materials. Up six cents, or 4.2 per cent, to $1.50 on 14.2 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up two cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $1.46 on 12.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $36.64 on 12.3 million shares. Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Energy. Unchange

  • Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Bloomberg's daughters

    DENVER (AP) — A man who allegedly kidnapped an employee at the Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg at first asked her where the billionaire's daughters were and later went on rants about Bloomberg, saying he wanted to “make an international scene” with him or his daughters, according to court documents. The Bloomberg family was not at the ranch near rural Meeker, in the western part of the state, when Joseph Beecher allegedly rammed his pickup through its gates a

  • Kilde and only 2 others get 3rd run before Olympic downhill

    BEIJING (AP) — Race favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was one of only three skiers to get a third run on the course before the final training session for the men's Olympic downhill was halted prematurely on Saturday. Kilde, two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer and Christof Innerhofer completed their runs before organizers stopped the third training session because of high winds. The downhill race, which will open the Alpine skiing program at the Beijing Games, is scheduled for Sunday. “I used

  • News Corp. hacked, reporters targeted; believed China-linked

    WASHINGTON (AP) — News Corp., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, said Friday that it had been hacked and had data stolen from journalists and other employees, and a cybersecurity firm investigating the intrusion said Chinese intelligence-gathering was believed behind the operation. The Journal, citing people briefed on the intrusion, reported that it appeared to date back to February 2020 and that scores of employees were impacted. It quoted them as saying the hackers were able to access repo

  • Trade Machine: Raptors deadline deals

    The Raptors are likely trading Goran Dragic and with the team looking to fill a few holes, it’s time to activate the trade machine to see what players could potentially be making their way to Toronto. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Chinese guard drags journalist away in middle of live Olympic report

    Dutch journalist Sjoerd den Daas was rudely interrupted while reporting live from the Olympics.

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms. Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds

  • Fred VanVleet ‘proud, humbled, honoured’ to be an all-star, still chasing Kyle Lowry’s greatness

    Fred VanVleet met with the media after being named an all-star for the first time on Thursday. He discussed what it meant to get the nod and how proud he was to be selected by the coaches. He mentioned his appreciation for DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, and his special relationship with Pascal Siakam. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Skiers finally discover unknown Beijing Olympic downhill

    BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer clicked into his skis and descended into the unknown. Then promptly missed two gates. With the No. 1 bib in the opening downhill training session of the Beijing Games on Thursday, Mayer was the first to test a course that none of the competitors had ever been on before. “It was more inspection today than racing,” said Mayer, who finished his run despite difficulty in finding the right line at the start. Because test events were canceled ove

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Hundreds of Tibetans protest outside IOC headquarters

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Hundreds of Tibetans marched Thursday outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee, demanding freedom for their region as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Games. Waving placards bearing messages like “Save Tibet” and “No More Bloody Games,” Tibetan expatriates from across Europe sought to send a message to China’s ruling Communist Party. Behind a tiny police escort, demonstrators waving scores of Tibetan flags were joined by a handful of m