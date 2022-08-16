Nurse could be in area where she went missing and needing help, say police

Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent
·3 min read

A missing student nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could be “in the local area and in need of help”, police have said.

Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.

She was captured on CCTV wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.

Members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of Owami in the area after that point and police are scouring CCTV trying to verify whether the sightings were actually her.

Owami Davies missing
Owami Davies went missing on July 7 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

So far investigators have downloaded about 50,000 hours of CCTV and have viewed about 10,000 hours.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “The search to find Owami Davies continues and we are conducting searches, appeals and extensive CCTV inquiries in order to trace and find her.

“I would remind people that even though detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating, this remains a missing person enquiry.

“We are obviously very concerned for the welfare of Owami and it is possible she is in the local area and in need of help.

“We have reports of someone of Owami’s description being seen in the Croydon area in the days after she was last seen on CCTV and we sincerely hope to find her safe and well.”

In the wake of her disappearance, Owami’s mother, Nicol Davies, made emotional appeals for help to find her daughter.

Nicol Davies, the mother of Owami Davies.
Owami’s mother Nicol Davies has made desperate appeals for help to find her daughter (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Penney stressed that the 24-year-old or anyone who may be helping her is not in trouble.

He said: “We are only concerned for your welfare and want to make sure you are okay. You can contact us, or a charity like Missing People on 116 000 and just speak to let us know that you are okay.

“Owami, your family love you and are desperate for news, they would be overjoyed to hear you are safe.

“I would urge people to look at the photos of Owami and contact us if they have seen her or remember seeing her in the area.

“We have already had outstanding support from the local community, partners and businesses and we appreciate everyone who has contacted us or helped publicise the search for Owami.

“I know Owami’s family are grateful for all the help the public have given, please continue to help by calling police if you have any information. Your call could be the vital information that helps us find Owami safe and well.”

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation into her disappearance, and has brought in support from the National Crime Agency.

Five people arrested so far in relation to the inquiry have been released on bail.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8721 4622, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Anne Heche dead at 53 after weeklong hospitalization from fiery car crash

    Actress Anne Heche ("Another World," "Donnie Brasco") is dead at 53 after being pulled from a burning car. She was removed from life support Sunday.

  • 'Someone matching description' of missing nurse Owami Davies seen in Croydon she last appeared on CCTV

    The student nurse, 24, was last seen on CCTV walking in Croydon, south London, on 7 July. In a new appeal, Met Police Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney stressed that "it is possible she is in the local area".

  • About 3,500 Charlotteans are reported missing yearly. How to notify CMPD for help

    Here’s how to report a missing person to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and what to expect from their investigation.

  • New clues in search for missing California teen Kiely Rodni as search enters second full week

    The reward for the Northern California teen has grown to $75,000.

  • Remains identified as missing Saint John man Kyle LeBlanc

    Skeletal remains found in a wooded area Friday belong to Kyle LeBlanc, police say. The Saint John man had been missing since December 2020. He was last seen in the Lakewood Heights area on the city's east side, in the same area where his remains were found by a hiker Friday. In a news release Tuesday night, police spokesperson Sean Rocca said LeBlanc, 32, was identified through dental records. "The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of his death," Rocca said. "No further

  • 3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide

    Trinity Littlejohn, 3, Aliyah Littlejohn, 4, and Kyren Littlejohn, 6, were shot to death by their father while sitting in a parked SUV

  • Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'

    "From 60th St to a Star on Hollywood. Happy Heavenly Birthday Hussle Man," London wrote on Instagram after Hussle's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday

  • Tencent stops sales on its NFT platform Huanhe a year after launch as scrutiny mounts

    Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings' non-fungible token (NFT) platform Huanhe will no longer release digital collectibles to the public, it said on Tuesday, as regulatory scrutiny of NFTs mounts in the country. The Shenzhen-based company said that Huanhe, officially launched early last August, will no longer release new NFTs to users from Tuesday. "Based on the company's consideration to focus on its core strategy, Huanhe is making adjustments to its business," Tencent said in a statement.

  • $600 to share a bedroom: Migrant workers lose their jobs after complaining about rent

    Quebec's workplace health and safety board has ordered a food-processing company north of Montreal to reimburse two temporary foreign workers for charging them excess rent. The board told the company in July it had to pay the workers $3,800 each in housing costs it had deducted from their paycheques since May 2021. The workers say that last spring, the company asked them to sign a contract raising their rent from $225 to $300 per pay period. A number of the 48 temporary foreign workers from Mada

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus