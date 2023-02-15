Nurse Call Systems Market to hit US$ 4.9 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology (Wireless and Wired), Product (Basic Button Based Systems, Mobile Integrated Systems, IP Based Systems), End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Nursing Centers, Home Care Settings) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Nurse Call Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.10% from 2021 to reach US$ 4.9 billion  by 2030. The global nurse call system market is primarily driven by the introduction of novel products, increasing numbers of hospitals, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the high presence of key players are boosting the growth of the global nurse call system market. Moreover, the introduction of novel products fuels the global nurse call systems market. However, the high regulation and cost involved in implementing nurse call systems devices are hindering the growth of the global nurse call systems market.

Nurse call systems are medical communication tools mostly used in hospitals and healthcare facilities to alert nurses and doctors in emergencies so they can treat patients immediately. A nurse call system can call a nurse to alert them to a patient's IV status, a medical emergency, or make a routine check call.

Growth Drivers

The demand for nurse call systems is driven by several factors, including:

  • Aging population: As the global population ages, the demand for healthcare services increases, leading to a higher demand for nurse call systems in healthcare facilities.

  • Patient safety: Nurse call systems play a critical role in ensuring the safety and well-being of patients, and the increasing emphasis on patient safety is driving demand for these systems.

  • Advancements in technology: The integration of new technologies, such as wireless and cloud-based systems, is making nurse call systems more convenient and accessible for healthcare providers, leading to increased demand.

  • Regulatory requirements: In some regions, regulatory requirements such as fire safety codes and patient safety regulations may require the installation of nurse call systems in healthcare facilities, further driving demand.

  • Increased demand for home healthcare: The demand for home healthcare is growing, and nurse call systems are becoming increasingly important in allowing patients to receive care in their own homes.

Overall, the global nurse call systems demand is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by an aging population, advancements in technology, and increasing emphasis on patient safety.

Conversely, the global nurse call systems market faces several restraints, including:

  • High cost of installation and maintenance: The cost of installing and maintaining nurse call systems can be high, particularly for smaller healthcare facilities with limited budgets.

  • Technical difficulties: The integration of new technologies in nurse call systems can lead to technical difficulties, such as compatibility issues with existing systems and difficulty in training staff to use the systems effectively.

  • Data security concerns: With the increasing use of digital systems, there are concerns about the security of patient data, which can limit the adoption of nurse call systems in some regions.

  • Limited standardization: There is limited standardization in the nurse call systems market, which can make it difficult for healthcare facilities to compare products and make informed purchasing decisions.

  • Competition from other products: The nurse call systems market faces competition from other products, such as personal emergency response systems (PERS), that offer similar capabilities at a lower cost.

The global nurse call system market has been analyzed from four perspectives – Technology, Product, End User and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Technology’

The global nurse call system market based on technology has been segmented into:

  • Wired

  • Wireless

Wireless nurse call systems are a type of nurse call system that use wireless technology to transmit signals between patients and healthcare providers. They typically consist of wearable devices, such as pendants or wristbands, that patients can use to alert healthcare staff when assistance is needed. Properties such as increased portability, better connectivity, improved response times, and lower costs are the key advantages over the traditional wired nurse call systems.

Excerpts From ‘by End User Segmentation’

The global nurse call system market based on the end users, has been segmented into:

  • Hospitals And Clinics

  • Nursing Centers

  • Home Care Setting

  • Others

The demand for home care nurse call systems has been growing in recent years, driven by an aging population, an increasing emphasis on home healthcare, and advancements in technology. With the aging of the global population, the demand for home healthcare services is expected to continue to grow, further driving demand for home care nurse call systems.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend towards home healthcare, as patients and healthcare providers seek to reduce exposure to the virus. This has further increased the demand for home care nurse call systems, as they provide a convenient and reliable way for patients to receive care and support in their own homes.

Overall, the home care nurse call systems market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for home healthcare services and advancements in technology. The growth of the market may be influenced by factors such as regulatory requirements, the cost of installation and maintenance, and competition from other home healthcare products.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation’

The global nurse call system market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The global nurse call system market is dominated by North America and Asia Pacific. The nurse call systems market in North America has been growing in recent years, driven by the aging of the population and increasing emphasis on patient safety and quality of care. Wireless nurse call systems are becoming increasingly popular in North America, as they offer improved mobility and faster response times compared to traditional wired systems. The growth of home healthcare services in North America is driving demand for home care nurse call systems, as they provide a convenient and reliable way for patients to receive care in their own homes. Advancements are influencing the nurse call systems market in North America in technology, such as the integration of nurse call systems with other healthcare technologies, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and telehealth. The increase in healthcare spending in North America is driving demand for nurse call systems, as healthcare providers seek to improve patient safety and quality of care. Regulatory requirements, such as those related to data privacy and patient safety, are playing a role in the growth of the nurse call systems market in North America, as healthcare providers seek to comply with these regulations.

Despite these trends, North America's nurse call systems market faces challenges, such as high costs and data security concerns. Nevertheless, the market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for home healthcare services and advancements in technology.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global nurse call system market are:

  • Ascom Holding AG

  • Austco Healthcare

  • Cornell Communications

  • Critical Alert Systems LLC

  • Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • JNL Technologies

  • Rauland Corporation

  • Stanley Healthcare Systems Electronics Inc.

  • TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg. Inc.

  • West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc.

