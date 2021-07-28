Nurse Call System Market Size to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2027 at 10.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Nurse Call Systems Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Type (Buttons, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, Intercoms), By Application (Medical Emergency, Alarms, Workflow Management), By End Users - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurse Call System Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Nurse Call System Market Information by Type, Technology, Application and End User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is set to surpass valuation of USD 2.5 Billion by 2027 at 10.9% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Nurse call systems are designed to notify nurses in the event of a medical emergency or when patients require assistance. These systems can also be used to track a patient, particularly in assisted living or long-term care facilities, or to alert ambulatory services to a potential option.

Market Drivers:

The market is predicted to develop due to a number of factors, such as the growing elderly population and the increasing complexity of hospital operations. Furthermore, the government's favorable healthcare investments and the rising demand for greater technical improvements propel the industry ahead. For instance, Honeywell Intelligent Life Care, a leading provider of life safety and patient care collaboration solutions for the home care and healthcare industries, announced today that its Systevo Nurse Call System has been awarded the UL 1069 certification for "Hospital Signaling and Nurse Call Equipment," the industry standard for nurse call systems. Hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other senior living facilities in the Middle East that require UL-1069-compliant nurse call systems will be able to benefit from the advanced capabilities of the Systevo Nurse Call System thanks to this industry certification.

Competitive Landscape:

The Strong Contenders in the Nurse Call System Market are:

Austco Communication Systems Pty Ltd.

STANLEY Healthcare

West-Com Nurse Call System, Inc

Azure Healthcare

Cornell Communications

Honeywell International Inc.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Ascom, Johnson Controls.

CSINC

AMETEK, Inc.

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

BEC Integrated Solutions, LLC

Systems Technologies

Market Restraints:

Government restrictions and the high cost of installation may stifle industry expansion. The difficulty of implementing appropriate digital health technologies in low- and middle-income nations may stymie the nurse call system market throughout the projection period.

COVID 19 Analysis

Nurse call systems are in high demand because of the increased number of COVID-19 patients around the world. This rising demand can be ascribed to an increase in the number of patients entering hospitals, which is causing a bottleneck in the hospital's patient monitoring system. The use and spread of digital health solutions have the potential to transform healthcare standards and access to promote the health and welfare of people. Nurse call systems are in high demand due to the rapid expansion of patient beds in hospitals and the creation of temporary hospitals. For instance, Vocera Communications, Inc., a pioneer in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced the release of Vocera Edge, cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones. Vocera Edge is a cloud-based solution that helps healthcare organizations maximize the value of their electronic health record (EHR) investments while also empowering nurses, physicians, and other care team members by delivering actionable data at the point of care.

Market Segmentation

The type segment of the nurse call system market is led by the nurse call buttons segment in the forecast period.

The end-users segment of the nurse call system market is likely to be controlled by the hospitals & nursing homes segment in the assessment period.

The technology segment of the nurse call system market is led by the wired systems in the coming years.

The applications segment of the nurse call system market is likely to be led by the medical emergency segment in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Due to the rapid adoption of new technologies such as nurse call systems and the expanding senior population, the Americas are expected to lead the global nurse call system market. In this region, higher spending for better healthcare infrastructure helps to market growth. In the worldwide nurse call system market, Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share. The well-developed healthcare industry in this region and the rising number of sick individuals in hospitals are driving market expansion. Since the COVID virus first hit the UK, a nursing home in Halifax has praised its revolutionary nurse call technology for keeping it Covid-free. Tunstall Carecom's wireless care help system was deployed at Park View Care Home in 2019 and allowed the facility to give care in exclusive bubbles, reducing the danger of cross-infection. Tunstall Carecom, unlike traditional systems, does not rely on defined call points, allowing care to become person-centered rather than room-centered. Each resident has their own sensors customized to their specific needs and can be activated from anywhere in the house, making care more flexible, responsive, and efficient. Due to improving healthcare facilities in developing nations and an aging population, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

