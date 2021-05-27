Nurse attempts suicide after facing harassment by ward boys

Piyush K Singh, Circle officer, Sitapur (ANI).

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): A nurse, at the Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district hospital, attempted suicide on Wednesday allegedly after facing repeated harassment at the hands of ward boys.

The police have arrested all the three accused for questioning.

"She had consumed sleeping pills. He condition is stable now. Accused have been arrested for questioning," Piyush K Singh, Circle officer, said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)