These Nurse-Approved Disposable Face Masks Are Identical to the Ones Celebs Love but Cost 75% Less

Amazon

The experts have made it clear: Face masks are still a necessity in 2021, even for those who have already received the coronavirus vaccine. With this news, you might be interested in stocking up on more — especially if you prefer disposable masks. Luckily, there are plenty of stylish options to choose from, and they don't have to break your budget, either.

We've often turned to celebrities to discover new, stylish masks over the past year. And thanks to TikTok user @nursekelsey25, who is a registered nurse, we've found an Amazon alternative to one disposable mask that both Lucy Hale and Cara Delevingne have been spotted wearing. DaDade's disposable masks look nearly identical to Maskc's leopard- and cheetah-print ones — but they cost over 75 percent less.

Available in a pack of 50 for $22, DaDade's leopard-print masks cost less than 50 cents each, and an on-page coupon reduces their price by an extra 8 percent. By contrast, Maskc's cheetah-print and leopard-print options cost $18 for 10 masks, or about $1.80 per mask.

The disposable design is made with three layers of protection, has an adjustable nose bridge, and comes with a resealable storage bag. The brand also donates a mask to frontline workers for each one sold through the C-19 Coalition. If you're on a budget, have to wear a disposable mask at work, or have started layering a disposable option under your reusable mask, this is an affordable option that can keep you safe.

Of the hundreds of shoppers who have rated DaDade's leopard-print masks, 89 percent of them left five stars. Shoppers not only comment on how stylish the masks look, but how comfortable they are, too.

"These masks feel sooo soft and luxurious, not like the other surgical masks," wrote one shopper. "They are very comfortable, super lightweight, and fit my face perfectly." The TikTok user cited above confirms this: She left a comment on her video noting that they felt slightly thicker than normal disposable surgical masks.

Story continues

Another recent reviewer added, "Let me just start off by saying I never write product reviews but I feel like I have to for these because they are seriously the BEST masks I have ever tried. They are so breathable and comfortable and fit perfectly on my face. Every time I wear them I get SOOOO many compliments."

Amazon

Buy It! DaDade Disposable Face 50-Pack, $21.99; amazon.com

If you order now, the masks will arrive by the first week of February—but shoppers say they're "worth the wait." And with a limited-time coupon on top of it, it's a great time to take advantage of an already good deal.