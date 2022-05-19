NUROSENE'S CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER PUBLISHES PAPER ON AI AND PLACEBO RESPONSE

·3 min read

Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci PhD, publishes a paper in collaboration with highly-renowned researchers on using AI to address placebo response in clinical trials.

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, publishes paper Using Artificial Intelligence-based Methods to Address the Placebo Response in Clinical Trial in the National Library of Medicine, alongside renowned physicians, researchers, and pharmaceutical experts.

"Being able to contribute to such a highly accredited publication is such an honor. This paper reviews different aspects of how AI is being applied to psychiatric clinical trials and how the field is maturing. We are excited by the NetraPlacebo product that we released earlier this year and now have potential customers reviewing. Some of the data that was foundational to the creation of this product is outlined in the paper and came from exciting work we did with Takeda," said Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

Some of this research helped to validate our NetraPlacebo product which launched earlier this year. Full Press Release here.

Abstract: The placebo response is a highly complex psychosocial-biological phenomenon that has challenged drug development for decades, particularly in neurological and psychiatric disease. While decades of research have aimed to understand clinical trial factors that contribute to the placebo response, a comprehensive solution to manage the placebo response in drug development has yet to emerge. Advanced data analytic techniques, such as artificial intelligence (AI), might be needed to take the next leap forward in mitigating the negative consequences of high placebo-response rates. The objective of this review was to explore the use of techniques such as AI and the sub-discipline of machine learning (ML) to address placebo response in practical ways that can positively impact drug development. This examination focused on the critical factors that should be considered in applying AI and ML to the placebo response issue, examples of how these techniques can be used, and the regulatory considerations for integrating these approaches into clinical trials.

Link to complete paper: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35382067/

About Nurosene

Nurosene is an AI healthtech company focused on addressing both acute and non-acute brain-centric conditions. We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations.  NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, Nurosene's technology solution, NetraPlacebo.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

