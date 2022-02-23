Nurosene Announces A Change in Leadership

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF) today announced that Ranj Bath has stepped down as CEO to pursue other interests.

Nurosene's Chairman of the Board, Kevin Taylor, said: "I wish to personally thank Ranj for helping set the foundation for Nurosene since this journey began and we wish him our best in his future endeavours".

Furthermore, the Company is now announcing that George Achilleos will move into the position of CEO and President and will lead the Nurosene team and the execution of its strategic plan. George has been a key driver of the company's strategic planning process and has been involved since IPO, as a member of the Advisory Board. He has held the position of COO and President, prior to this change. Over his 25+ years of business, he has led over $50M of business deals / transactions / financings and his businesses have generated over $70M of cumulative revenue in the verticals of technology, e-commerce / digital marketing and nanotechnology.

"I am very excited about the future of Nurosene. The strategic plan is in place and the Company is hitting milestones and making clear strides forward. We have a great team that I look forward to working with, in the role of CEO," said George Achilleos.

"George brings over 25 years of business executive and entrepreneurial experience to Nurosene, he has led multimillion dollar financings and deal flow in the areas of technology, e-commerce and nanotechnology and is an expert in early-stage company development," said Kevin Taylor.

Nurosene is a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI based technology solutions that support mental performance and wellness. Our mission is to build healthier, more productive brains by leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

