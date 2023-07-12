Nurnberg vs Arsenal: Team news, prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream

Arsenal play their first official friendly of the summer this week as a visit to Nurnberg caps their pre-season training camp in Germany.

After a behind-closed-doors draw with Watford, Mikel Arteta has his full squad available to him for what has become a bit of a traditional trip.

Last season’s 5-3 win over Nurnberg was the very beginning of a long, prosperous campaign for the Gunners and a similar result and performance on Thursday will please Arsenal fans no end.

Fans will be hoping to see Kai Havertz pull on his new shirt for the first time.

There could even be a sighting of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, although it appears they will not have completed their transfers in time.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nurnberg vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 6pm BST kick-off on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The match will take place at Max-Morlock-Stadion.

Where to watch Nurnberg vs Arsenal

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live via the Arsenal website. You can purchase a pre-season pass to watch their summer friendlies for £14.99.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Nurnberg vs Arsenal team news

A 30-man squad has travelled to Germany for a week-long camp at the adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

Arteta will decide shortly before the game whether to play the likes of Havertz and Bukayo Saka, who were among Arsenal’s international players to join up late for pre-season after extra time off.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has confirmed his absence from the trip due to injury.

Nurnberg vs Arsenal prediction

With that bonkers 5-3 win our only precedent, it makes sense to predict another mad-cap friendly to kick off the summer for the Gunners.

A 4-4 draw.