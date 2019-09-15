Nurburgring DTM: Rast seals second title a round early, Green wins
Audi's Rene Rast clinched his second DTM title with a round to spare in the second Nurburgring race, as Jamie Green survived a late challenge to win.
While Green, who ended a wait of almost two years for a victory, had to hold off a late charge from Abt's Audi driver Robin Frijns at the exit of the Coca-Cola Kurve - Frijns briefly took to the grass - the title race swung back and forth throughout.
Rast had to outscore Muller by seven points in the race, after earning two extra points over Muller - who started only 14th - for qualifying second on Sunday morning.
On the run to the Turn 1 right-hander, the title race looked as good as over when Rast made a perfect getaway to storm past Green and into the race lead.
But Green never fell more than a second behind Rast throughout the opening phase of the race, and he jumped back ahead of Rast and into the net lead following the pitstops.
Green had gained an advantage by completing his pitstop in 7.4 seconds - 1.5s quicker than Rast managed a lap before - to emerge ahead of his Audi team-mate.
Rast looked to pass Green while the British driver attempted to warm his tyres up, but failed to make a move stick and instead settled into second.
That opened the door for Muller to keep his slim title hopes alive after he lost time trying to clear the three R-Motorsport Aston Martins at the rear of the grid early on.
Muller had made into the top 10 by the ninth lap of 41 and then became the second-earliest driver to pit in a bid to make further progress should a safety car appear.
As the pitstop strategies began to shake out, Muller had done enough to keep the title race alive by a single point, running fourth to Rast's second place.
But Muller's older tyres began to tell in the later stages of the race, and Frijns helped decide the title race's direction when he swept pass Muller at Turn 1 to begin his hunt of Green, knocking Muller into fifth.
While Rast would fall to third as Frijns's tyre advantage showed, a late pass from WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein on Muller on the run to the Coca-Cola Kurve also demoted Muller one position - into sixth - and ensured Rast's third place would be enough for the title.
Frijns would continue to make progress and closed from being three seconds off Green to making a move on the penultimate lap, but he could not stop Green taking his first DTM win since the second Hockenheim round in 2017.
While BMW had responded strongly to defeat in the manufacturers' title at Lausitzring by matching Audi more closely on Saturday, it failed to challenge its rival on Sunday.
Loic Duval, Jonathan Aberdein, Muller and Mike Rockenfeller ensured an all-Audi top seven, as Philipp Eng placed as the best BMW in eighth.
Timo Glock recovered from being punted into a spin by BMW stablemate Sheldon van der Linde at Turn 1 to finish ninth ahead of Bruno Spengler.
Daniel Juncadella was the lead R-Motorsport Aston Martin in 12th, with Paul Di Resta failing to start the race due to an engine problem.
Marco Wittmann was the only retiree, having come to a stop at the Mercedes Arena not long after his pitstop. He was able to get going again, but the problem would repeat itself and force an end to his race.
Result - 41 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Jamie Green
Rosberg
Audi
57m41.767s
2
Robin Frijns
Abt
Audi
0.442s
3
Rene Rast
Rosberg
Audi
5.827s
4
Loic Duval
Phoenix
Audi
10.813s
5
Jonathan Aberdein
WRT
Audi
11.121s
6
Nico Muller
Abt
Audi
12.410s
7
Mike Rockenfeller
Phoenix
Audi
12.753s
8
Philipp Eng
RMR
BMW
19.886s
9
Timo Glock
RMR
BMW
27.159s
10
Bruno Spengler
RMG
BMW
27.675s
11
Joel Eriksson
RBM
BMW
29.974s
12
Daniel Juncadella
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
30.660s
13
Pietro Fittipaldi
WRT
Audi
31.625s
14
Jake Dennis
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
32.000s
15
Ferdinand Habsburg
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
32.449s
16
Sheldon van der Linde
RBM
BMW
51.534s
-
Marco Wittmann
RMG
BMW
Retirement
-
Paul Di Resta
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
Withdrawn
Drivers' standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Rene Rast
279
2
Nico Muller
223
3
Marco Wittmann
182
4
Mike Rockenfeller
145
5
Philipp Eng
144
6
Robin Frijns
139
7
Loic Duval
123
8
Jamie Green
105
9
Bruno Spengler
100
10
Jonathan Aberdein
67
11
Joel Eriksson
51
12
Sheldon van der Linde
42
13
Timo Glock
37
14
Daniel Juncadella
23
15
Pietro Fittipaldi
22
16
Paul Di Resta
15
17
Jake Dennis
12
18
Ferdinand Habsburg
3
19
Andrea Dovizioso
0
