Nurburgring DTM: Rast denies Paffett pole by 0.028s

Rast's first pole in 2018 - only Audi's second during a difficult campaign - came after the chequered flag had flown, quickly setting the fastest first sector of anyone before losing minimal time to beat Paffett by 0.028s with his lap of 1m22.203s.

Paffett had initially set the quickest lap in the final minute with a lap completed in 1m22.231s.

While Mercedes has dominated most of the DTM season and has usually had the edge at the Nurburgring, it filled just two of top five positions.

BMW's Bruno Spengler qualified in third ahead of Lucas Auer's Mercedes, with two-time champion Marco Wittmann fifth in his BMW.

Phillip Eng qualified sixth, having held provisional pole earlier in the session ahead of Dani Juncadella.

Points leader Paul di Resta could only qualify eighth after progressively sliding down the times.

Pascal Wehrlein was ninth ahead of BMW's Augusto Farfus.

BMW's Timo Glock has largely fallen out of the title race and qualified 12th behind the Audi of Mike Rockenfeller.

Rast continued to be the leading Audi driver as several others floundered, as Jamie Green ended up 14th ahead of Mercedes's Edoardo Mortara.

Loic Duval ran wide and spat gravel onto the track early in the session and qualified 18th and last, with teammates Robin Frijns and Nico Muller ending up 16th and 17th ahead of him.

Session results

1

33

René Rast

Audi RS5 DTM

13

1'22.203

 

2

2

Gary Paffett

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'22.231

0.028

3

7

Bruno Spengler

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'22.281

0.078

4

22

Lucas Auer

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'22.337

0.134

5

11

Marco Wittmann

BMW M4 DTM

12

1'22.350

0.147

6

25

Philipp Eng

BMW M4 DTM

12

1'22.390

0.187

7

23

Daniel Juncadella

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'22.448

0.245

8

3

Paul di Resta

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'22.530

0.327

9

94

Pascal Wehrlein

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'22.557

0.354

10

15

Augusto Farfus

BMW M4 DTM

13

1'22.570

0.367

11

99

Mike Rockenfeller

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'22.585

0.382

12

16

Timo Glock

BMW M4 DTM

12

1'22.604

0.401

13

47

Joel Eriksson

BMW M4 DTM

12

1'22.639

0.436

14

53

Jamie Green

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'22.677

0.474

15

48

Edoardo Mortara

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'22.913

0.710

16

51

Nico Müller

Audi RS5 DTM

13

1'22.918

0.715

17

4

Robin Frijns

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'23.025

0.822

18

28

Loic Duval

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'23.180

0.977

