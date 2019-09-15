Nurburgring DTM: Green beats Rast to pole by 0.001s

Tom Errington
motorsport.com

Rast had held the top spot after the first runs and improved his benchmark to a 1m20.033s in the final minute of the session.

But Green, who had been fourth in the first half of the session, swiftly deposed Rast from the top for his second pole of 2019 and his second in three races.

Green subsequently prevented championship leader Rast from taking the full three championship points for pole position.

Rast still scored two points and extended his championship lead to 49 points over Nico Muller, who followed a disastrous opening race with a disappointing qualifying position of 14th.

For Rast to seal the title one round early, he needs to outscore Muller by a further seven points this afternoon, as Muller can only score a maximum of 56 points at Hockenheim.

Mike Rockenfeller was another driver to improve his time late on and slotted into the middle of an all-Audi top six by placing third.

WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein continued his strongest DTM weekend yet by qualifying in fifth, behind Robin Frijns, after finishing Saturday's race fourth.

Loic Duval completed the Audi top six with Timo Glock placing as the best BMW driver in seventh.

The top 10 was rounded out by two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann, Saturday podium finisher Bruno Spengler and Sheldon van der Linde.

Paul di Resta was the only R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver to fail to set a time after his crew spent the majority of the session working on his car due to an engine problem.

Ferdinand Habsburg was the highest-placed Aston Martin Vantage driver in 15th behind Muller.

UPDATE: R-Motorsport later tweeted that di Resta will not take part in the race following his Aston Martin's engine issues.

Session results:

1

53

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jamie Green

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'20.032

 

2

33

Germany
Germany

René Rast

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'20.033

0.001

3

99

Germany
Germany

Mike Rockenfeller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'20.107

0.075

4

4

Netherlands
Netherlands

Robin Frijns

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'20.122

0.090

5

27

South Africa
South Africa

Jonathan Aberdein

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'20.171

0.139

6

28

France
France

Loic Duval

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'20.220

0.188

7

16

Germany
Germany

Timo Glock

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'20.270

0.238

8

11

Germany
Germany

Marco Wittmann

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'20.312

0.280

9

7

Canada
Canada

Bruno Spengler

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'20.317

0.285

10

31

South Africa
South Africa

Sheldon Van Der Linde

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'20.342

0.310

11

25

Austria
Austria

Philipp Eng

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'20.344

0.312

12

21

Brazil
Brazil

Pietro Fittipaldi

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'20.445

0.413

13

47

Sweden
Sweden

Joel Eriksson

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'20.489

0.457

14

51

Switzerland
Switzerland

Nico Müller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'20.495

0.463

15

62

Austria
Austria

Ferdinand Habsburg

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'20.633

0.601

16

23

Spain
Spain

Daniel Juncadella

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'20.946

0.914

17

76

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dennis

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'21.061

1.029

 

3

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Paul di Resta

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

 

 

