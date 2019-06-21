Nurburgring 24h: Mercedes sweeps front row in final qualifying

Mark Bremer
motorsport.com

Engel, heading the Black Falcon assault on the Nordschleife, topped the session with a 8m10.910s on his second flying lap in the #2 Mercedes-AMG GT3 he shares with Adam Christodoulou, Manuel Metzger and Dirk Muller.

He was 0.137s quicker than Maximilian Gotz in the #48 HTP Mercedes, which topped Thursday night's first qualifying in the hands of Raffaele Marciello.

Last year's polesitter Laurens Vanthoor was on course to grab the Glickenhaus Trophy for the second time after he posted a 8m11.567s in his first lap in the #911 Team Manthey Porsche that led the way in second qualifying earlier on Friday.

But the Flemish driver wasn’t able to be quicker on his second try and ended up in third, six tenths quicker than compatriot Frederic Vervisch in the #4 Team Phoenix Audi. 

Mathieu Jaminet took fifth in the #31 Frikadelli Porsche after he was just quicker than Yelmer Buurman, who finished in sixth in the #6 Black Falcon Mercedes.

Defending race winner Frederic Makowiecki ended up in seventh in the second of the Manthey Porsches after he was impeded by a slow zone because of an incident on track. 

Luca Stolz drew the first starting position for Friday's shootout but almost spun his #3 Black Falcon Mercedes on his first flying lap before recovering to eighth place. 

Jan Seyffarth ended up in ninth with the #16 GetSpeed Mercedes while Simon Trummer rounded out the top 10 in the quickest of the Ferrari 488 GT3s.

BMW failed to get any of its cars inside the top 10, with the best-placed M6 GT3 being that of Walkenhorst Motorsport driver Christian Krognes in 13th, some 4.2s off the pace.

Session results (top 10):

1

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Adam Christodoulou 
 Maro Engel 
 Manuel Metzger 
 Dirk Muller 

Germany
Germany
Germany
Germany
Germany
Germany

Mercedes-AMG GT3

8'10.910

 

2

48

Germany
Germany

 Christian Hohenadel 
 Lance David Arnold 
 Raffaele Marciello 
 Maximilian Gotz 

Germany
Germany
Italy
Italy
Germany
Germany

Mercedes-AMG GT3

8'11.047

0.137

3

911

New Zealand
New Zealand

 Earl Bamber 
 Michael Christensen 
 Kevin Estre 
 Laurens Vanthoor 

Denmark
Denmark
France
France
Belgium
Belgium

Porsche 911 GT3 R (991 II)

8'11.567

0.657

4

4

Germany
Germany

 Pierre Kaffer 
 Frank Stippler 
 Frederic Vervisch 
 Dries Vanthoor 

Germany
Germany
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium

Audi R8 LMS

8'12.669

1.759

5

31

France
France

 Romain Dumas 
 Matt Campbell
 Sven Muller 
 Mathieu Jaminet 

Australia
Australia
Germany
Germany
France
France

Porsche 911 GT3 R (991 II)

8'12.781

1.871

6

6

Germany
Germany

 Patrick Assenheimer 
 Nico Bastian 
 Yelmer Buurman 
 Gabriele Piana 

Germany
Germany
Netherlands
Netherlands
Italy
Italy

Mercedes-AMG GT3

8'12.996

2.086

7

1

Austria
Austria

 Richard Lietz 
 Frederic Makowiecki 
 Patrick Pilet 
 Nick Tandy 

France
France
France
France
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Porsche 911 GT3 R (911 II)

8'13.588

2.678

8

3

Germany
Germany

 Maxi Buhk 
 Hubert Haupt 
 Thomas Jager 
 Luca Stolz 

Germany
Germany
Germany
Germany
Germany
Germany

Mercedes-AMG GT3

8'13.633

2.723

9

16

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Renger van der Zande 
 Tristan Vautier 
 Jan Seyffarth 
 Kenneth Heyer 

France
France
Germany
Germany
Germany
Germany

Mercedes-AMG GT3

8'14.681

3.771

10

55

Germany
Germany

 Bjorn Grossmann 
 Simon Trummer 
 Jonathan Hirschi 
 Alexander Prinz 

Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland

Ferrari 488 GT3

8'14.698

3.788

