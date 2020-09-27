Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay

Due to heavy rainfall and standing water on the Nordschleife, the race was red-flagged on Saturday evening at shortly after 10:30pm.

As heavy rain had been predicted throughout the night, race control announced that a decision on the resumption of the race would not be made until Sunday at 7:00am.

It was then decided to resume the race at 8:00am local time, albeit behind the safety car. There were two starting groups, with all cars from each class starting in the same group.

When the race was red flagged, Audi held the top three spots, with the #1 Phoenix entry (Muller/Vanthoor/Vervisch/Stippler) leading from the #29 Land car (Drudi/Mies/Rast/K. van der Linde) and the #3 Car-Collection crew (Bortolotti/Haase/Winkelhock).

However, the #29 Audi was handed a time penalty of 32 seconds for falling below the minimum standing time at the pitstop.