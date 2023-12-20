New Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo: Don't judge me on Tottenham failure

Nuno Espirito Santo's first match in charge will be Saturday's home game against Bournemouth - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Nuno Espirito Santo has stressed he should not be judged on his doomed four-month tenure at Tottenham that he has “no regrets” over but admitted it was the wrong time to take the job.

The Portuguese is back in the Premier League after being confirmed as Nottingham Forest’s new head coach, and reflected on his unhappy spell with Spurs for the first time.

Nuno was given just 17 matches in charge at Tottenham before he was ruthlessly axed by Daniel Levy, following a run of five defeats in seven games.

His appointment in June followed Jose Mourinho’s unpopular regime and over the summer Tottenham’s Harry Kane was pursued by champions Manchester City.

Despite winning the Manager of the Month award in August, Nuno was dismissed in November after a torrid run of results and scrutiny over his style of play.

‘Forest is nothing to do with Wolves or Spurs’

When asked if he felt any regrets over his brief time with the club, he said: “No, no regrets, it happened. It was a pleasure to be at Spurs, things didn’t go well so we move forwards, but no regrets. Things didn’t work out for many situations there. I was honoured to have the chance to manage at Spurs, maybe it wasn’t the right moment for me to go there.

“Do I have a point to prove? In football we have to prove ourselves every day, as coaches, managers and players. There is constant pressure to improve. We cannot compare what we did with Wolves and what happened at Tottenham.

“The way we played in Wolves, we didn’t do the same with Tottenham. Now is a new chapter. Forest is nothing to do with Wolves or Spurs.”

Nuno’s return to English football with Forest comes after an absence of over two years, and he succeeds Steve Cooper who was sacked on Tuesday afternoon. His last job was with Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad, leaving last month after winning the league and cup in his first season. Nuno will be bringing in an extensive backroom staff to Forest, with a number of Cooper’s coaching team expected to leave.

Story continues

Morgan Gibbs-White, the £30 million signing, has already worked with Nuno at his former club Wolves. The 49-year-old took his first training session on Wednesday, ahead of his first match at home to Bournemouth this weekend. The Portuguese inherits a team who have secured only one win from their last 13 matches.

Evangelos Marinakis, the Forest owner, moved for Nuno after running out of patience with Cooper after an alarming run of results.

Cooper departed the City Ground after two years and three months in charge. He is understood to have said his farewells to staff and players at the training ground on Wednesday morning.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.