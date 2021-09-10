Nuno concerned about further chaos for Tottenham on next international break with Heung-min Son doubtful for Crystal Palace

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says the club is concerned about further chaos in the next international break and has called on FIFA to provide answers to the "big problem" of players being called-up for matches in red-list countries.

Spurs’ South Americans Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez are training in Croatia to avoid a quarantine on returning to the UK and they will miss Saturday's derby at Crystal Palace and the Europa Conference League visit to Rennes on Thursday.

Colombia defender Sanchez and the Argentine pair accepted call-ups for World Cup qualifiers in red-list countries and would have to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel if they had returned directly to London.

Unless their countries are removed from the red list or an exemption can be arranged, they could face the same situation for next month's internationals, leaving Nuno concerned.

"It's confusing for everybody," the Spurs manager said. "Because we don't have much news from the governing bodies on what we should do, what to expect in the next international break.

“This is the main concern for us, that things can be solved for the future. But it's really difficult to understand.

"Every time that an international break comes around it's always a concern for us because you cannot control [the situations].

“There is nothing much more that I can say that will avoid or find a solution for this problem. With FIFA, UEFA and the Premier League, they know that we have a big, big issue among the clubs, so I hope they solve it. I hope they solve it, but nothing I'm going to say is going to bring a solution to it.

"FIFA is the governing body of football so we expect answers from FIFA that can tell us what we should do, because it's not only us, it's all the clubs in the Premier League.

“It happens with South American players but suddenly it could happen with European players so imagine that our England internationals cannot join the England team because they would go to a red list country. Big problem."

Spurs are thought to have fined the trio for accepting call-ups against the club's wishes but Nuno refused to criticise them publicly.

"When a player is called up to play for his national team, that's one of the most important things a player has, and we need to understand that,” he said.

"And at the same time we need to understand that this can happen to any of our players, not only the South American ones. Our European players can suddenly be in the same situation.

“Because it's a pandemic, and no-one is able to control it. More than that all the issues, all the situations, we're going to solve it between ourselves."

Nuno revealed that the trio would return to the club on the day before the match against Chelsea on September 19, potentially leaving them as doubts to face the Blues.

Meanwhile, Heung-min Son appears to be a doubt for Saturday's game at Selhurst Park after suffering a calf injury on international duty.

Heung-min Son is a doubt for Tottenham’s trip to Selhurst Park (Getty Images)

"Like some of our players, he came (back) with some issues," Nuno said.

"Sonny is not so well, but let's wait for the club to make the proper announcement and explain to you better what kind of injury he has."

Asked if Son could be sidelined long-term, Nuno replied: "I don't know. Let's wait and see. The doctors will make the proper diagnostics."

Oliver Skipp, Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon are set to be assessed ahead of Saturday but Nuno said Tanguy Ndombele is available.

