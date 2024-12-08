Nunes: No magic needed, just hard work

Matheus Nunes says there will be no magic formula to get City winning consistently again.

After a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in midweek ended a run of four Premier League defeats, we were held to a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Nunes and his team-mates showed a lot of fight to earn a point at Selhurst Park – twice coming from behind with goals from Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis before Lewis was sent off and we saw out the game with 10 men.

With a busy festive period now upon us, Nunes says the players have to keep the belief and positive attitude if we’re to put a winning run together.

“There is no magic. It’s football. We just have to keep doing the same as we have been doing so far,” he said.

“We didn’t get the results, but we played most of the matches pretty well. We could have won some games, so I don’t think we have to change much.

“We just have to keep going and try as win as many points as we can.”

There was a lot for City to take from a heavily wind affected encounter in south London, with Pep Guardiola’s team dominating the ball and creating several chances to could have seen us earn all three points on another day.

Nunes was unequivocal in stating that we while there were plus points in the performance, the players were not pleased with the result.

“We wanted to win,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t - we didn’t score, we had our chances and at the end of the game it was tough. We tried to hold on.

“The performance was very good. We controlled the game from the beginning until the end.

“We had our chances, but we didn’t score so it is what it is. We tried but it didn’t work out today - it’s what we have to do every week.”